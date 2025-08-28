Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam 2025: Best speech and essay ideas to inspire students Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam 2025 is here! Find heartfelt speeches and essays in Telugu and English to celebrate the pride of our language and culture.

New Delhi:

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam is celebrated every year on August 29, marking the birth anniversary of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy. He was a great scholar who championed the use of vyavaharika Telugu (colloquial Telugu) instead of the complex scholastic language, making learning more accessible to common people.

This day is dedicated to honouring the richness of the Telugu language and encouraging the younger generation to take pride in it. Students deliver speeches, write essays, and participate in cultural activities to celebrate Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam in schools and colleges.

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam speech

Sample 1

"Respected teachers and my dear friends,

Today, on the occasion of Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam, we remember Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy garu, who taught us the value of using simple, colloquial Telugu. Our language is not just a medium of communication but also a symbol of our culture, literature, and identity. Let us all speak Telugu with pride and ensure that future generations continue this beautiful legacy. Thank you."

Sample 2

"Good morning everyone,

It gives me great honour to speak on Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam 2025. This day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy garu, who worked tirelessly to bring Telugu closer to the people by promoting spoken Telugu. Telugu is one of the classical languages of India, with a history of over 2,000 years. It is known as the Italian of the East for its musical quality. From Nannaya and Pothana to Sri Krishna Devaraya and Gurajada Apparao, Telugu literature has given us invaluable treasures. Today, as students, it is our duty to speak Telugu with pride, read Telugu books, and pass this love on to our children. Jai Telugu!"

Sample 3

"Respected dignitaries, teachers, and dear friends,

We are gathered here to celebrate Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam 2025, a day that carries immense cultural and historical importance. This day is dedicated to remembering Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy garu, the great reformer who advocated the use of spoken Telugu in education. His vision was simple yet powerful: language must be understood by the people. Thanks to his movement, Telugu became a language of the masses, not just scholars.

Our Telugu language is a jewel of Indian civilisation, rich in literature, poetry, drama, and philosophy. It is our mother tongue, and it binds us to our roots. As students of this generation, we must preserve it by speaking in Telugu at home, reading Telugu literature, and respecting our traditions. Let us take a pledge today that we will never let our language fade in the race for modernity. Jai Telugu!"

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam speech in Telugu

Sample 1

"Ādarśaniyulaina upādhyāyulu, priyamaina snehitulārā,

Īrōju manaṁ Telugu Bhāṣā Dinōtsavaṁ jarupukuntunnām. Idi mana Telugu bhāṣa gauravāṅga jarupukune pratyēka dinam. Gidugu Venkaṭa Rāmamūrti garu vyavahārika Telugu ku prāmuḵhyaṁ iccāru, vālla kr̥taṁ mana bhāṣa andari bhāṣa ayyindi. Mana bhāṣa manōlupu, mana saṁskr̥ti, mana gauravam. Andaru Telugu ni goppanga māṭlāḍandi, rāyaṇḍi. Jai Telugu!"

Sample 2

"Namaskāram andariki,

Īrōju manam Telugu Bhāṣā Dinōtsavaṁ sandarbhanga kalisunnām. Prati samvatsaraṁ Āgastu 29na ī dinōtsavaṁ jarupukuntāru, endukante adi mahānubhavudu Gidugu Venkaṭa Rāmamūrti garu jayantiroju. Aayana vyavahārika Telugu ku samarthanaṁ iccāru, endukante bhāṣa sādhāraṇa janāniki ardam avvali ani. Telugu bhāṣaku cāla goppa caritra undi, sāhityaṁ, padyam, kathalu, nāṭakālato mana saṁskr̥tini mēru gāḍam chēsindi.

I roju mana kartavyam enti ante, manam Telugu ni gauravaṅga māṭlāḍali, pillalaku Telugu pāṭhalu, kathalu chadavadaniki prōtsāhinchāli. English lēda itara bhāṣalu nerchukōvadaniki ēmi tappu lēdu, kāni mana māṭrubhāṣa ni marchipōkudadu. Telugu māṭlāḍē vāḍu Telugu prajānu gurṭimpabadiṭāḍu.

Mana Telugu bhāṣa mana jeevita dhārā, mana atma gauravam. Jai Telugu!"

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam essay writing

Sample 1

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam is celebrated on August 29 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy. He was a social reformer and linguist who strongly advocated the use of simple, spoken Telugu in education instead of the difficult scholastic form. Thanks to his efforts, Telugu became a language of the people.

On this day, schools and colleges organise speeches, essay writing, and cultural events to promote awareness among students. Telugu is one of the six classical languages of India, with a glorious history of literature, poetry, and drama. Celebrating this day reminds us of our duty to preserve our mother tongue. Telugu is not just a language, it is our identity.

Sample 2

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam, celebrated on August 29, is a proud occasion for all Telugu-speaking people. It is observed to honour the memory of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy garu, a pioneer who believed that language should be simple, understandable, and accessible to everyone. At a time when education was restricted to complex forms of Telugu, he promoted ‘vyavaharika Telugu’, the colloquial form, and made it a medium of learning.

Telugu is one of the oldest and sweetest languages of India, often called the Italian of the East. Its literature has flourished through centuries, from the works of Nannaya, Pothana, and Tikkana to modern writers like Gurajada Apparao and C Narayana Reddy. Telugu carries the fragrance of our culture, traditions, and identity.

Celebrating this day in schools and colleges through speeches, poems, and essays helps the younger generation value their mother tongue. In today’s times, when English dominates communication, it is essential to continue speaking Telugu with pride. Our language is not just a medium of expression, but a heritage that we must protect and pass on. Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam is not just a festival – it is a reminder of our responsibility towards our culture.