Sawan Somwar wishes in Hindi, Marathi and English with images

Shravan Somwar is a very special day for people who worship Lord Shiva. Every Monday during the month of Shravan or Sawan feels calm and meaningful. Many people start their day by lighting a diya, visiting a temple, or keeping a fast. Some pray in silence at home. No matter how you choose to spend the day, what matters most is your faith and devotion.

These small actions, like saying a prayer or sharing a kind message, carry a lot of heart. They help us connect with Mahadev, ask for strength, and pass on a little peace to those around us.

In today’s digital world, many also share that devotion with their loved ones through messages, images, and wishes on WhatsApp, Instagram, and social media. If you’re looking for heartfelt Shravan Somwar wishes in English, Hindi, or Marathi, or want beautiful images to share, this collection is just for you.

Shravan Somwar wishes/Sawan Somwar wishes

Wishing you peace, devotion, and blessings this Shravan Somwar. May Lord Shiva guide you through every step of your journey. Happy Shravan Somwar! May your prayers be heard and heart be full. May this holy Monday bring you strength, peace, and divine blessings. Let Mahadev's grace light up your life this Shravan Somwar. Sending you love and prayers on this beautiful Shravan Monday. May your fasts and prayers be filled with love and calm. Happy Shravan Somwar! Om Namah Shivaya. On this sacred day, may Lord Shiva bless you with happiness. Let this Monday remind you of all the good in your life. May your Shravan Somwar be full of devotion and peace. Bowing to the mighty Lord Shiva on this holy day. Har Har Mahadev! Wishing you a blessed Shravan Somwar. Let go of worries and welcome peace this Shravan Somwar. May Lord Shiva protect you and your loved ones always. This Shravan Somwar, may your heart be light and your spirit strong. Celebrate faith, kindness, and peace this holy Monday. May Lord Shiva’s blessings stay with you forever. Happy Shravan Somwar! Stay strong, stay devoted. Wishing you a peaceful mind and a happy heart today.

Shravan Somwar wishes in Hindi

Aapko aur aapke parivaar ko Shravan Somwar ki hardik shubhkamnayein. Bhagwan Shiv aapki har manokamna poori karein. Shravan ka yeh pavan Somwar aapke jeevan mein sukh aur shanti laaye. Om Namah Shivaya. Har Har Mahadev. Bholenath ki kripa sada aap par bani rahe. Shiv ki bhakti se jeevan mein nayi roshni aaye. Shravan Somwar ka yeh din aapke liye mangalmay ho. Bholenath ka ashirwad hamesha aapke saath rahe. Mahadev ki kripa se aapke saare kaam banein. Yeh Shravan Somwar aapke jeevan mein sachcha anand laaye. Shiv Shankar se prarthana hai ki aapko shanti aur prem mile. Shravan Maas ka har Somwar aapke liye shubh ho. Bhole ke charno mein sachchi bhakti hi sabse bada vardaan hai. Shiv ka naam aapke jeevan mein nayi urja laaye. Har Somwar Shiv ka dhyan karein aur jeevan ko sundar banaayein. Shiv kripa se jeevan mein kabhi dukh na ho. Aapke saare vrat safal hon, yahi meri kaamna hai. Aaj ke din Shiv ji ko jal chadhaayein aur sacche man se prarthana karein. Bhagwan Shiv aapke jeevan ko har burai se bachaayein. Shubh Shravan Somwar! Shiv bhakti se jeevan ko sanwaarein.

Shravan Somvar wishes in Marathi

Shravan Somvarchyā hārdik shubhechchhā! Mahadev aaplyāvar sadāiv krupā karot. Yā pavitra Somvar divshī tumchā jīvan ānandi āṇi shāntātmāka hovā. Har Har Mahadev! Shravan mahinyātīl pratyek Somvar tumchāsāṭhī sukhkārak ṭharo. Bholenāthāchyā charanī natmastak! Bhagwān Shankar aaplyālā sadāiv yogya mārg dākhavo. Shivbhaktīne āple jīvan samādhānkārak hovā. Ājchyā divshī Bhagwan Shiv aaplyāvar krupā karo. Shravan Somvar sājrā kartānā manat shraddhā va prem asū dyā.

Shravan Somwar images to share

Beautiful and spiritual Shravan or Sawan Somwar images, perfect for WhatsApp status, and Instagram and Facebook posts.

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED IMAGE)A beautifully decorated Shivling with diya, perfect for Sawan Somwar blessings

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED IMAGE)May Lord Shiva bless you with success

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED IMAGE)Peaceful image of Lord Shiva with the blessing 'Har Har Mahadev' in bold golden Hindi text

(Image Source : CANVA)May Bholenath’s blessings always be with you

Shravan Somwar is a reminder to pause, reflect, and offer our love to Lord Shiva with a pure heart. May this holy month bring you peace, strength, and blessings. Har Har Mahadev.

