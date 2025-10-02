Ravan Dahan 2025 in Hyderabad: Parade Grounds, NTR Stadium, Necklace Road, and more Hyderabad glows on Dussehra 2025 with Ravan Dahan at Parade Grounds, NTR Stadium, Necklace Road and more. Find timings, venues and festive highlights.

Every year when Dussehra arrives, Hyderabad transforms into a city of lights, sounds, and devotion. From Ramleela performances in neighbourhood grounds to the spectacular burning of Ravana’s effigy, the festival brings together families, friends, and entire communities. For many, Ravan Dahan is the dramatic finale of Navratri, a moment when the victory of good over evil lights up the city sky.

In 2025, Ravan Dahan will take place on Thursday, October 2 (Vijayadashami). Most events in Hyderabad begin post-sunset, with effigy burnings generally scheduled between 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM, followed by fireworks, Ramleela, and music. If you’re planning to step out, here are some of the popular venues to catch the spectacle this year.

Popular places for Ravan Dahan in Hyderabad

Parade Grounds, Secunderabad

One of the city’s largest Dussehra celebrations takes place at Parade Grounds, where towering effigies of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna are set ablaze. Expect grand fireworks, cultural programmes, and thousands of people gathering for the show. The event will commence at 6 PM.

NTR Stadium, Lower Tank Bund

NTR Stadium hosts a big Ravan Dahan every year, complete with Ramleela enactments, devotional music, and an electrifying atmosphere. The burning of the effigy here is a highlight for central Hyderabad residents. According to reports, the event will take place at 7:00 PM.

Necklace Road

For those who enjoy a lakeside setting, Necklace Road offers a mix of festive buzz and scenic beauty. Effigy burning here usually comes with cultural acts and a lively food bazaar, making it a family favourite. It is reported all set to take place at 7:30 PM.

RTC Grounds, Kukatpally

In the western suburbs, Kukatpally’s RTC Grounds are known for organising large community celebrations, where children perform plays and locals gather to watch the fiery spectacle together.

Residential communities across Gachibowli and Madhapur

Many gated communities and apartments in IT hubs like Gachibowli and Madhapur host their own Ravan Dahan events, complete with smaller effigies, kids’ Ramleela shows, and cultural evenings. These are more intimate and family-friendly.

What to expect from Ravan Dahan in Hyderabad 2025

Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025 (Vijayadashami)

Timings: Post-sunset, usually between 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM

Scale: From small community gatherings to massive public grounds with effigies 50–100 ft tall

Festive vibe: Ramleela performances, bhajans, fireworks, and food stalls complete the evening

Visitor tips: Arrive early at Parade Grounds or NTR Stadium to secure a spot. Expect heavy traffic near major venues, so public transport or cabs are advised.

Ravan Dahan in Hyderabad is more than just a ritual; it’s a citywide festival of joy, togetherness, and tradition. Whether you join the massive crowds at Parade Grounds and NTR Stadium, enjoy the lakeside spectacle at Necklace Road, or participate in a cosy community event in Gachibowli, the essence remains the same: the timeless celebration of good triumphing over evil.