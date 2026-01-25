Ratha Saptami 2026 wishes and images: Telugu, Kannada, English, Hindi and Marathi greetings to share Celebrate Ratha Saptami 2026 by sharing warm wishes and images in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, English, and Marathi, honouring the Sun God and new beginnings.

Ratha Saptami celebrates the Sun God, who stands for eternal life and energy. The best way to celebrate the day is by sharing or posting Ratha Saptami wishes.

Whether it’s an inspirational message for expressing your feelings to your loved one, or it’s for wishing someone, or spreading a sense of positivity with your friends, these Ratha Saptami 2026 quotes and messages have been crafted in an inspiring sense

Happy Ratha Saptami 2026 wishes

May the rising sun of Ratha Saptami fill your life with health, clarity and new beginnings.

Wishing you strength like the Sun, warmth like its rays and peace in every step ahead.

On Ratha Saptami, may Surya bless your home with positivity and steady progress.

Let this sacred day bring fresh energy, brighter mornings and calmer minds.

May the Sun God guide you towards success, balance and inner strength.

Sending you sunshine, hope and happiness on Ratha Saptami 2026.

May every sunrise after today feel lighter and more meaningful.

On this auspicious day, may your efforts shine and your worries fade.

May Surya bless your health and light your path.

Wish you on Ratha Saptami a day full of light, devotion, and forward movement.

Ratha Saptami 2026 images to download and share

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Ratha Saptami 2026 wishes

(Image Source : CANVA)Happy Ratha Saptami

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Happy Ratha Saptami

Ratha Saptami wishes in Telugu (Subhakankshalu)

Ratha Saptami subhakankshalu, mee jeevithamlo aarogya samruddhi kalagalani korukuntunnanu.

Surya bhagavanudi krupa mee meeda eppudu undali.

Ee pavitra roju mee intiki santosham teesukuraavali.

Surya devuni aashirvadamtho mee prayatnalu phalinchali.

Ratha Saptami roju kotta utsaham kalagalani korukuntunnanu.

Mee jeevithamlo velugu eppudu veluguthune undali.

Aarogyam, shanti mariyu saphalyam kalagalani korukuntunnanu.

Surya narayana krupatho mee margam spastam kaavali.

Ee Ratha Saptami mee jeevithaniki kotta aarambham kaavali.

Mee rojulanni surya kiranala laanti velugulo undali.

Ratha Saptami wishes images for WhatsApp and social media

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Happy Ratha Saptami 2026

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Happy Ratha Saptami 2026

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Ratha Saptami wishes images for WhatsApp and social media

Happy Ratha Saptami wishes in Kannada

Ratha Saptami shubhashayagalu, nimma jeevanadalli aarogya mattu shanti sigali.

Surya devara aashirvada nimmellara meeda irali.

Ee pavitra dina nimma maneyalli santosham tumbali.

Nimma badukalli belaku eppattu irali.

Ratha Saptami dina hosa aase mattu shakti tarali.

Surya bhagavan nimma ella prayatnagalannu phalita madali.

Nimma jeevana belagali, chinthegala bhara kammiyaagali.

Aarogya, unnati mattu samruddhi sigali.

Ee dina nimma jeevanakke hosa daari torali.

Nimma dinagalu surya kiranagala haage ujvala irali.

Ratha Saptami wishes in English

May this Ratha Saptami bring light to your thoughts and balance to your life.

Wishing you warmth, wellness and steady progress ahead.

May the Sun God bless your days with purpose and peace.

Let today be a reminder that brighter days always rise.

Health, hope and harmony to you this Ratha Saptami.

May your journey ahead be as radiant as the morning sun.

A sacred sunrise for a stronger tomorrow.

May Surya’s grace guide you through every season of life.

On Ratha Saptami, may clarity replace confusion.

Wishing you light that lasts longer than the day.

Ratha Saptami wishes in Hindi

Ratha Saptami ki hardik shubhkamnayein, surya dev aapko swasth aur safal banayein.

Is pavitra din par jeevan mein nayi urja ka sanchar ho.

Surya bhagwan ki kripa sada aap par bani rahe.

Aapke din surya ki tarah ujwal ho jaayein.

Ratha Saptami par shanti aur samriddhi ki kamna.

Har subah nayi umeed lekar aaye.

Is din aapke sabhi prayas safal ho.

Aarogya aur sukh ka vardaan mile.

Jeevan ke andhere door ho jaayein.

Ratha Saptami par prakash aur positivity mile.

