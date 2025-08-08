Rakhi wishes for brother [2025]: Heartfelt, cute, and emotional messages in English, Hindi and Marathi Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 with heartfelt messages for your brother. From emotional and cute to funny and traditional, these Rakhi wishes in English, Hindi, and Marathi will help you express your love in the most meaningful way.

New Delhi:

Raksha Bandhan 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, 9 August, and it’s time to honour the one who has protected you, teased you, and stood by you through every twist of life, your brother.

He may be older, younger, or your little mischief-maker, but this Rakhi is the perfect occasion to express your love with words that stay in his heart forever. Here are the best Rakhi wishes for brother in English, Hindi, and Marathi - from emotional lines to cute and funny messages.

Happy Raksha Bandhan wishes for brother in English

No matter how far you are from your brother, a simple message can make his day. These Rakhi wishes in English are ideal for WhatsApp, cards, and Instagram captions.

You’re my first friend and forever protector. Happy Rakhi, bhai! I may not say it often, but you’re my biggest strength. From childhood pranks to grown-up talks, you've always had my back. Happy Raksha Bandhan to the one who annoys me the most, but loves me the best. I’m proud to call you my brother. May our bond grow stronger every year. You’ve always been my hero, even in silence. Thank you for being my lifelong partner-in-crime. No matter how much we fight, you’re always in my prayers. Happy Rakhi to the one who made my childhood unforgettable. Brothers like you are rare, and I’m lucky to have you. May this Raksha Bandhan bring you peace, prosperity, and endless happiness. Our bond is built on love, trust, and laughter. You’re not just my brother, you’re my chosen family. Even when we’re miles apart, your love feels close. May your life be full of light and laughter, always. I treasure our memories and look forward to making more. Thank you for protecting me even when I didn’t ask. You’re the reason I never feel alone. Cheers to the bond we share and the memories we make. Happy Raksha Bandhan, my forever best friend.

Rakhi wishes for younger or little brother

Your younger brother may be a bundle of mischief, but he holds a special place in your heart. These wishes are playful, loving, and perfect for your little one.

You may be younger, but you’re the boss of my heart! Watching you grow up has been my favourite journey. Little brothers are a mix of joy, chaos, and endless love. No matter how tall you grow, you’ll always be my chhota bhai. You’re my cutest problem and my sweetest blessing. Happy Rakhi to my little superhero! You fill our home with laughter and life. You're growing up fast, but you’ll always be my baby brother. Stay happy, stay kind, and always be you. May this Raksha Bandhan bring you chocolate, joy, and more chocolate! Your innocence brings light into our lives. Even your tantrums are adorable. You’re the naughtiest and the nicest—both at once! Happy Rakhi to the one who steals my stuff and still gets my love. You may be small, but your heart is huge. I’m lucky to grow up with you. You’ll always have a place in my heart, little bro. May this Rakhi protect you like I always try to. I love being your sister, now and forever. You’re my best little buddy. Happy Rakhi!

Cute Rakhi wishes for brother

Here are 20 cute Rakhi wishes for brother, perfect for WhatsApp status, messages, or captions. These are short, warm, and designed to make your brother smile.

You’re not just my brother, you’re my forever favourite. From pulling my hair to pulling me out of trouble—love you always! Who needs superheroes when I have you, bhai? You annoy me, tease me, but I still love you the most! My childhood was perfect, thanks to you. You’re my cute little headache I can’t live without. You’re the only person I can fight with and still love in seconds. Life is fun with a brother like you! You’re my partner-in-crime since day one. Rakhi is just an excuse—I love you every day! You make the best memories and worst jokes! My world is safer and happier because you’re in it. Bhai, you’re the cutest protector anyone could ask for. You steal my chocolates, but still own my heart! You may be silly, but you’re seriously the best. A brother like you is a lifetime of laughter. I smile every time I think of our madness. You’re my built-in best friend, forever. Thanks for being the reason behind my giggles. Happy Rakhi to the cutest brother in the universe!

Rakhi wishes for brother in Hindi

Some emotions just feel deeper when said in your own language. These Hindi wishes in Roman script carry tradition, love, and warmth.

Raksha Bandhan par tujhe meri taraf se dher saara pyaar, bhai. Tu mera bhai nahi, mera sabse bada support system hai. Har mushkil mein tu mera saathi raha, iske liye dhanyawaad. Rakhi ke is pavitra bandhan ko main hamesha nibhaungi. Tu hamesha khush rahe, yahi dua hai meri. Bhai-behen ka rishta sabse anmol hota hai. Bachpan ki yaadein teri wajah se hi khaas hain. Tu chahe jitna sata le, tu sabse pyaara bhai hai. Har saal Rakhi ka yeh tyohar teri yaadon se bhara hota hai. Tu door ho sakta hai, par dil ke bahut kareeb hai. Tu hamesha muskurata rahe, yahi dua hai meri. Tere bina zindagi adhoori hai, bhai. Tu sirf mera bhai nahi, mera hero hai. Rakhi ke is tyohar par tere liye shubhkamnayein. Teri har khushi mein meri khushi chhupi hai. Har saal yeh Rakhi humare rishton ko aur gehra karti hai. Tu mera garv hai, meri pehchaan hai. Raksha Bandhan tujhe har burai se bachaye. Tu jahan bhi rahe, khush rahe. Mera pyaara bhai, Raksha Bandhan mubarak ho!

Rakhi wishes for brother in Marathi

Celebrate your bond with your brother by sending him heartfelt Raksha Bandhan wishes in Marathi — written in Roman script so they're easy to share over WhatsApp and social media.

Maze laadka bhau, tujhya sathi Raksha Bandhanchya hardik shubhechha! Bhau-bahinche naat khup vishesh aste. Tuzyasobatle bachpanche divas aathavle ki man khush hote. Tu maza aadhar ahes. Tu jithe asel, tithe maze aashirwad asatil. Ya Rakhi cha nimittane aaple naat ajun majbut hou de. Bhau, tujhya yashasathi mi darroj prarthana karte. Tu maza abhimaan ahes. Bhau, nehemich anandi raha. Tula ayushyabharka sukh, shanti ani samruddhi labho. Maze lahan bhau, tu maza jag ahes. Raksha Bandhan cha divas tujhya aathvani ne bharun yeto. Apale prem ani bandh asech majbut rahudey. Tujhya prem, sahay ani aathvani sathi dhanyawaad. Tuzyasarkha bhau milne he mazhya nasheebat ahes. Raksha Bandhan cha divshi tujhla mothi hugg pathavte. Tu mazhya hrudayachya agdi jawal ahes. Apale naat asaach vadat jaavo. Bhau, tujhya yashat mazhi bhag asavi hi iccha. Raksha Bandhan chya khup khup shubhechha!

Your brother is your first friend, your protector, and your forever partner-in-crime. Whether he's a phone call away or in the next room, don’t miss this chance to tell him how much he means to you. Use these Rakhi wishes in English, Hindi, or Marathi to brighten his day.