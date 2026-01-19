Numaish Exhibition 2026: Dates, timings, entry fee, parking and location in Hyderabad Numaish Exhibition 2026 is back in Hyderabad from January 1 to February 15. Here’s everything you need to know about timings, location, parking, entry fee and highlights.

Hyderabad’s most well-known and most highly anticipated annual Fair 'Numaish Exhibition' has returned for its 2026 Season with its active combination of shopping, food, and culture, as well as providing the locals with another opportunity to explore the city.

Locally known as the All India Industrial Exhibition, Numaish is much more than just a festival; it is a community event that attracts families, tourists, and shoppers from across the country.

Numaish Exhibition 2026 dates and end date

The Numaish Exhibition 2026 is scheduled to be held from January 1, 2026, to February 15, 2026. Spread over more than six weeks, this event is one of the longest-running exhibitions in the world and is back in full swing for its 85th edition.

Numaish Exhibition 2026 timings

Weekdays (Mon–Fri): 4:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Weekends and Public Holidays: 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Numaish Exhibition 2026 location in Hyderabad

The exhibition is held at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds, located at Mangalhat, Nampally, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500001.

Getting there:

By Metro: The nearest station is Gandhi Bhavan (Red Line), from where you can walk or take a local auto.

The nearest station is Gandhi Bhavan (Red Line), from where you can walk or take a local auto. By Train: The nearby Nampally Railway Station is close to the exhibition grounds.

The nearby Nampally Railway Station is close to the exhibition grounds. By Bus / Cab: Well-connected city buses and auto-rickshaws serve the venue throughout the exhibition period.

Numaish exhibition parking details and entry points

Official Parking

Government Junior College, Nampally (Opposite Gandhi Bhavan): Spacious parking area with entry until around 4:00 PM, ideal for those arriving early.

Inside Exhibition Grounds: Parking is also available, though spaces can be limited when crowds are high.

There are three main entry gates into the Numaish grounds:

Ajanta Gate (Main Entrance): Largest and most used.

Gandhi Bhavan Gate: Convenient for metro commuters.

Goshamahal Gate: Another popular entry point with easier road access.

What is Numaish Exhibition, and why is it famous in Hyderabad

Numaish, originally known as the All India Industrial Exhibition, began in 1938 during the time of the last Nizam of Hyderabad. It started as a small showcase of local products and craftsmanship and has today evolved into a large cultural and commercial spectacle.

Shopping Variety: More than 1000 varied stalls, including clothing/textiles, handicrafts, jewellery pieces, electronic gadgets, spices, dried fruits, home furnishings, and artistic items from different parts of India.

Food and Flavours: There are multiple food stations featuring Hyderabad's signature dishes such as Haleem, Kebabs, sweets, Chaat, etc.

Cultural Activities: Most cultural activities include competitions such as Rangoli, Painting, Cooking, and numerous themed days such as Ladies' Day and Children's Day. In addition, Makar Sankranti and Republic Day are celebrated along with these other events.

Family Fun: For example, children's rides, Ferris wheels, arcade games, and lights at night all provide additional opportunities for a fun family outing at Numaish.

Tradition and Community: For many Hyderabadis, Numaish is an annual reminder of their cultural roots and an ongoing tradition that they can share as a family through many generations.

According to officials, the exhibition also acts as a micro-economic hub, connecting buyers directly with artisans and businesses, and celebrating local ingenuity.

Numaish Exhibition 2026 entry fee and visitor guidelines

Entry Fee Details

Adults: Rs 50 per person

Children (below 5 years): Free entry

Senior Citizens & Differently-abled Persons: Free entry

There has been no additional hike for 2026; ticket prices remain consistent with previous years.

Visitor Guidelines

Carry a valid ID

Follow safety and crowd instructions

Use official parking or public transport where possible

Stay aware of pick-up/drop zones and avoid unofficial parking scams

