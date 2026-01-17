Jaipur Literature Festival 2026: Dates, venue, ticket price and highlights Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 is currently underway in Jaipur. Here’s a clear look at the festival’s dates, schedule, venue at Hotel Clarks Amer, ticket prices and key highlights.

New Delhi:

The Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 is well underway, and Jaipur feels alive in a very particular way. Today, January 17, marks the third day of the five-day festival, with packed sessions, crowded lawns, and conversations spilling well beyond the stages.

As writers, readers and thinkers continue to move between talks, poetry readings and panel discussions, it’s a good moment to pause and look at what defines this year’s edition. From logistics to the larger experience, here’s a clear look at JLF 2026 as it stands today.

Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 dates and schedule

The Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 is being held from January 15 to January 19. The event stretches across five days, and at almost any hour, more than one session is happening at the same time, from early morning through to the evening.

Every day brings a varied mix. Author interactions, panel discussions, debates, poetry sessions and book launches all feature on the programme. The full daily schedule is published on the official JLF website, and attendees typically move freely between sessions depending on interest.

Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 venue

As in recent years, the festival is being hosted at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur. The venue continues to define the JLF experience, with its open lawns, multiple stages and the easy back-and-forth movement between sessions.

The space lets people wander. Some settle on the grass, others line up early for popular talks, and many listen in from wherever they find room. It can get crowded, but that’s part of what gives the festival its energy.

Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 ticket price

The Jaipur Literature Festival offers multiple registration categories, depending on who you are and how you wish to experience the event.

General Registration starts at Rs 200. This pass includes access to the festival, entry to session venues, food courts, merchandise spaces, book sales, and art installation areas across the venue.

For students, there is a Student Registration option priced at Rs 100. This pass is valid for all five days of the festival, from January 15 to January 19, 2026. It is available for schools bringing batches as well as for individual students attending the festival on all days or on selected days.

Media Registration is available free of cost, exclusively for media professionals officially representing print, online, or electronic media organisations.

Those looking for a premium experience can opt for the Friend of the Festival pass, which starts at Rs 14,000. This category offers enhanced access and facilities, allowing attendees to experience the Jaipur Literature Festival with additional privileges.

Music lovers can book tickets for the Jaipur Music Stage, which start at Rs 499. The music stage features live performances by a range of artists and runs alongside the literary sessions.

Publishing professionals and industry participants can register for Jaipur BookMark, with tickets starting at Rs 1,500. Jaipur BookMark is South Asia’s largest annual publishing conclave and runs parallel to the festival.

For those who cannot attend in person, Virtual Session Registration is available free of cost. This allows audiences to access selected discussions and sessions from the Jaipur Literature Festival online.

All registrations and bookings are made through the official Jaipur Literature Festival platform.

Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 highlights and key events

JLF 2026 features a wide range of Indian and international writers, poets, journalists, historians and public thinkers. Sessions span literature, politics, history, translation, climate, society, technology and culture.

Alongside formal talks, the festival also hosts poetry readings, book signings, informal conversations and evening music performances. Jaipur BookMark continues alongside the festival, focusing on publishing, translation and literary exchange.

The real highlight, as always, is the atmosphere. Conversations don’t end when sessions do. They carry on in corridors, queues and over cups of chai.

