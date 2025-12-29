New Year parties in Bengaluru: Best NYE events across Indiranagar, Koramangala, Whitefield, and more From packed pubs to relaxed breweries and parties, Bengaluru offers every kind of New Year’s Eve celebration as the city welcomes 2026.

New Year’s Eve in Bangalore isn’t about one big party, it’s about finding your kind of night. The city offers everything at once: packed pubs where the countdown gets loud, breweries that ease you into the new year with craft beer and music, and clubs that don’t even think about slowing down before midnight. The vibe is less about spectacle, more about staying out with the right people.

What works in Bangalore on December 31 is choosing the neighbourhood and the mood early. Indiranagar fills up fast, Koramangala stays energetic till late, and Whitefield offers space when the city centre feels too tight. These New Year’s Eve parties across Bangalore promise music, movement and a countdown that feels worth staying up for.

New Year’s Eve parties in Bengaluru: Top picks for December 31

1) XU – The Leela Palace, Old Airport Road

Why to attend: One of Bangalore’s most polished NYE club nights. Expect DJ-led sets, a well-dressed crowd and a luxury-hotel setting that feels like a proper occasion.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 9:00 pm onwards

Location: The Leela Palace, Old Airport Road

Cost: Rs 5,000 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow / Direct reservation

2) Hard Rock Cafe – St Mark’s Road

Why to attend: A Bangalore classic. Live music, familiar rock anthems, festive cocktails and a crowd that actually sings along during the countdown.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Location: St Mark’s Road

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow / Venue reservation

3) Social – Church Street

Why to attend: Loud, crowded and wildly popular.DJs, packed dance floors and a younger crowd that keeps the energy high well past midnight.Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:30 pm onwards

Location: Church Street

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Where to book: Zomato / BookMyShow

4) Toit – Indiranagar

Why to attend: A calmer but festive way to ring in the new year. Seasonal brews, comfort food and music that keeps things lively without tipping into chaos.Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 7:30 pm – 1:00 am

Location: Indiranagar

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

Where to book: Direct reservation

5) Byg Brewski Brewing Company – Hennur / Sarjapur

Why to attend: Open-air brewery vibes, festive menus and live music that slowly builds into a proper countdown party. Ideal for groups.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 7:00 pm onwards

Location: Hennur / Sarjapur

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Where to book: Zomato / Venue reservation

6) Boho – Koramangala

Why to attend: High-energy, budget-friendly and always packed. Bollywood hits, commercial tracks and a crowd that comes strictly to dance.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:30 pm onwards

Location: Koramangala

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow / Zomato

7) Big Pitcher – Whitefield

Why to attend: A lot of space, music led by DJs, and mixed clubbers eager to party but not be squashed..A solid Whitefield favourite.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Location: Whitefield

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Where to book: Zomato / Direct reservation

8) Pecos – Brigade Road

Why attend: Old-school rock, loud sing-alongs, and zero pretence. If you want New Year’s Eve to feel familiar and unfiltered, this one delivers.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Location: Brigade Road

Cost: Rs 2,000 onwards

Where to book: Walk-in / Venue booking

Happy New Year!

