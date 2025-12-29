New Year party in Gurugram: Top events and club nights for December 31, 2025 From CyberHub clubs to Sector 29 favourites, here’s a curated list of the best New Year party options in Gurugram for December 31, 2025 and the 2026 countdown.

New Year’s Eve in Gurgaon is unapologetically big. The city doesn’t do subtle countdowns; it does packed dance floors, flashy venues, DJs who know their crowd and parties that stretch well past midnight. From CyberHub to Golf Course Road, the energy is high, the outfits are sharper, and the nights are planned around one question: where are you counting down?

What works in Gurgaon on December 31 is choosing your vibe early. Some venues go full nightclub chaos, others lean into lounge glamour or open-air celebrations. Whether you want loud music, strong drinks or just a place that feels reliably fun, these New Year party options in Gurgaon are worth booking.

New Year party in Gurgaon: Top places to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2026

1) Soi 7 – DLF CyberHub

Why to attend: A popular choice for groups who want music, drinks and a lively crowd without committing to a full nightclub scene. The energy builds steadily and peaks at the countdown.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Location: DLF CyberHub

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Where to book: Zomato / Venue reservation

2) Ministry of Sound – CyberHub

Why to attend: One of Gurgaon’s biggest club nights on New Year’s Eve. Expect EDM-heavy sets, laser lights and a crowd that shows up dressed to party.Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 9:00 pm onwards

Location: DLF CyberHub

Cost: Rs 3,500 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow / District

3) Sutra Gastropub – Sector 29

Why to attend: Casual, social and packed with regulars. Sutra’s NYE parties are about familiar music, easy conversations and a crowd that likes to dance without the pressure.Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Location: Sector 29

Cost: Rs 2,000 onwards

Where to book: Zomato / Direct reservation

4) Downtown – CyberHub

Why to attend: Reliable destination in Gurgaon for partying with DJs, party cocktails, and an eclectic crowd. Good combination of the lounge and the dancing area.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:30 pm onwards

Location: DLF CyberHub

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow

5) The Piano Man Jazz Club – 32nd Avenue

Why to attend: For those who prefer live music over loud DJs. Jazz, blues and a calmer, intimate New Year vibe with food and drinks that actually matter.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 7:30 pm onwards

Location: 32nd Avenue, Sector 15

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow / Venue reservation

6) Open Tap – Sector 29

Why to attend: Affordable, high-energy and always crowded. Open Tap’s New Year parties are for people who want to dance, drink and keep things uncomplicated.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Location: Sector 29

Cost: Rs 2,000 onwards

Where to book: Zomato / Venue booking

7) Big New Year Bash – Prankster, 32nd Avenue

Why to attend: Bright decor, playful energy and a younger crowd. This one feels festive without taking itself too seriously.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Location: 32nd Avenue, Gurgaon

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow

