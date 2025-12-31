Advertisement
Welcome New Year 2026 LIVE with happy new year wishes 2026, images, rangoli, muggulu and kolam designs, shayari, quotes, photos and celebrations as people step into 2026 at midnight.

Written ByShivani Dixit  Edited ByKamna Arora  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The countdown is on, the playlists are ready, and cities across India are gearing up for celebration. From glowing skylines and packed party venues to quiet terrace moments with family, the final hours of the year are unfolding in a thousand different ways, all buzzing with that unmistakable mix of excitement, reflection and hope.

As the clock inches towards midnight, we’re tracking how people are welcoming the New Year in real time: the parties, the prayers, the travel rush, the last sunsets and the first cheers of 2026. Stay with us for live updates that make this night feel big, because New Year’s Eve always arrives exactly on time, and never quite the same way twice.

 

  • 5:31 PM (IST)Dec 31, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Beautiful New Year muggulu designs for 2026 celebrations

  • 5:31 PM (IST)Dec 31, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Beautiful New Year rangoli designs for 2026 celebrations

  • 5:29 PM (IST)Dec 31, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    New Year 2026 images and photos trending on WhatsApp

    India Tv - New Year 2026 image
    (Image Source : FREEPIK)May 2026 bring calm mornings and hopeful nights.

    India Tv - New Year 2026 image to download and share
    (Image Source : FREEPIK)May 2026 feel lighter, happier and more fulfilling.

    India Tv - Happy New Year 2026 image to download HD
    (Image Source : FREEPIK)Let 2026 surprise you in the best ways.

    India Tv - Happy New Year 2026 image to download HD
    (Image Source : FREEPIK)Wishing you love, luck and quiet joy all through 2026.

    India Tv - New Year 2026 image
    (Image Source : FREEPIK)May the coming year be kind to you and yours.

  • 5:26 PM (IST)Dec 31, 2025
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Happy New Year 2026 wishes people are sharing ahead of midnight

    • Here’s to lighter hearts, calmer days and a year that feels kinder than the last. Happy New Year 2026.

    • May 2026 surprise you in the best ways and gently fix what 2025 tired out.

    • New year, same dreams, just stronger belief this time. Happy 2026.

    • Leaving the chaos behind and carrying only the lessons. Cheers to a fresh start.

    • May your mornings feel hopeful and your nights feel peaceful in 2026.

    • To new chances, better boundaries and a lot more joy. Happy New Year.

    • 2026, please be soft with us. We are doing our best.

    • Another year and another chance to begin again. Wishing you a beautiful New Year.

    • May this year bring growth without burnout and happiness without hurry.

    • Stepping into 2026 with gratitude, courage and crossed fingers.

    • Here’s to becoming a little braver and a lot happier this year.

    • New beginnings do not need big noise, just honest hope. Happy 2026.

    • May love come easy and peace stay longer in the year ahead.

    • Cheers to fresh pages, unfinished dreams and second chances.

    • Wishing you a 2026 that feels right, quietly, deeply and truly.

New Year 2026
