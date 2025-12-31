Live New Year 2026 LIVE: Happy New Year wishes, images, video status, rangoli and muggulu designs Welcome New Year 2026 LIVE with happy new year wishes 2026, images, rangoli, muggulu and kolam designs, shayari, quotes, photos and celebrations as people step into 2026 at midnight.

New Delhi:

The countdown is on, the playlists are ready, and cities across India are gearing up for celebration. From glowing skylines and packed party venues to quiet terrace moments with family, the final hours of the year are unfolding in a thousand different ways, all buzzing with that unmistakable mix of excitement, reflection and hope.

As the clock inches towards midnight, we’re tracking how people are welcoming the New Year in real time: the parties, the prayers, the travel rush, the last sunsets and the first cheers of 2026. Stay with us for live updates that make this night feel big, because New Year’s Eve always arrives exactly on time, and never quite the same way twice.