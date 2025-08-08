Narali Purnima 2025: Heartfelt wishes, images, and shubhechha in Marathi for WhatsApp Celebrate Narali Purnima 2025 with soulful wishes, Marathi shubhechha, and beautiful images that capture the devotion of this coastal festival.

Narali Purnima 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9. The full moon day in the month of Shravan holds great significance for the fishing communities of Maharashtra and the Konkan coast.

This festival marks the end of the monsoon season and the beginning of safe sea voyages. On this day, fishermen offer coconuts to Varun Devta, the sea god, seeking his blessings for safety, prosperity, and good fishing.

Special prayers are offered by the sea, boats are decorated, and homes are filled with the aroma of traditional dishes like Narali Bhaat (sweet coconut rice).

Narali Purnima 2025 date and time

Narali Purnima date: Saturday, 9 August 2025

Saturday, 9 August 2025 Purnima Tithi begins: 2:12 PM on 8 August 2025

2:12 PM on 8 August 2025 Purnima Tithi ends: 1:24 PM on 9 August 2025

Narali Purnima wishes

Celebrate the spirit of the sea with these heartfelt Narali Purnima wishes for peace, safety, and abundance.

May the blessings of the sea and Varun Devta bring peace, prosperity, and safety to your life. Happy Narali Purnima! Let’s offer our prayers to the mighty sea and seek protection for our journeys ahead. Wishing you a sacred Narali Purnima! As you offer the coconut to the sea, may your life be filled with love, courage, and calmness. Wishing you strength like the waves and peace like the calm sea. Happy Narali Purnima to you and your family! On this Narali Purnima, may your path be smooth and your heart be filled with gratitude for nature’s blessings. May the sea bless your home with abundance, joy, and spiritual strength this Narali Purnima. Sending warm wishes to you and your loved ones on this sacred full moon day. May Varun Dev protect your every journey, and may your boat always sail to happiness. This Narali Purnima, offer your heart to the sea, and it will return waves of blessings. From my heart to yours, wishing you a safe, sacred, and soulful Narali Purnima.

Narali Purnima wishes in Marathi

Send love and blessings in your own language with these beautiful Narali Purnima wishes in Marathi.

Tumchya jivanat samudrapeksha gahan prem asava. Narali Purnima chya shubhechha! Varun Devacha ashirvad tumchya angavar hamesha rahava. Narali Purnima haa divas tumhala Anand ani yash gheun yevo. Nariyal samarpit karun shuddha manane prarthana kara. Tumcha har ek prayas samruddhi gheun yevo. Narali Purnima anek shubhechhancha ani kalyanacha sandesh gheun yevo. Samudrala pranam ani Varun Devala naman. Ashi Narali Purnima jashi kadhi visarna yete nahi. Tumhala aani tumchya parivarsathi ha divas mangalmay thevo. Purnima chi chandrama tumchya jivanat prakash gheun yevo.

Narali Purnima chya hardik shubhechha

These festive greetings perfectly express your warmest “Narali Purnima chya hardik shubhechha” to friends and family.

Narali Purnima chya hardik shubhechha! Tumhala aani tumchya kutumbala Narali Purnima chya khup khup shubhechha! Samudra devache ashirvad hamesha tumchya sobat rahot. Narali bhaat ani prem yanchya sangatit ha divas sukhad thevo. Tumcha ha utsav Anandane bharla asava. Nariyal samarpan karun jeevanat shanti labho. Ha pavitra divas tumhala samruddhi gheun yevo. Narali Purnima chya upalaksht khup shubhechha! Tumchya prayasanna Varun Devacha ashirvad labho. Narali Purnima ha divas tumchya jivanat mangal ghadam gheun yevo.

Narali Purnima images

Celebrate this coastal festival visually — here are vibrant Narali Purnima images that capture the tradition and joy.

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED BY CHATGPT (DALL·E))A serene Narali Purnima scene as a woman offers coconut to the sea under the full moon, symbolising faith and gratitude

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED BY CHATGPT (DALL·E))A woman offers coconut to the ocean under the full moon on Narali Purnima, honouring Varun Devta with faith and gratitude

Narali Purnima Marathi images

Share these specially curated Marathi greetings and images to add a cultural touch to your Narali Purnima celebrations.

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED BY CHATGPT (DALL·E))A heartfelt Narali Purnima greeting celebrating coastal traditions and devotion to Varun Devta

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED BY CHATGPT (DALL·E))Narali Purnima 2025 Marathi greeting card

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED BY CHATGPT (DALL·E))May this full moon bring peace, positivity, and grace into your life. Happy Narali Purnima!

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED BY CHATGPT (DALL·E))May the blessings of the Sea God always be with you. Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous Narali Purnima 2025!

Celebrate Narali Purnima 2025 with faith, tradition, and heartfelt wishes that honour the sea and its sacred blessings.

