Nahay Khay 2025 wishes in English and Hindi, and Chhath Puja Day 1 images to share

The sacred festival of Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, a ritual that symbolises purity, devotion, and new beginnings. This year, Nahay Khay 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, October 25, across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal.

On this day, devotees take a holy dip in rivers or ponds like the Ganga, Kosi, or Son, and prepare a simple sattvic meal made with rice, pumpkin, and gram dal. This marks the start of their four-day spiritual journey devoted to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya. To spread the joy and light of this divine occasion, here are heartfelt Nahay Khay 2025 wishes in English and Hindi, and Chhath Puja images to share with your loved ones.

The meaning of Nahay Khay in Chhath Puja

In Hindu tradition, Nahay Khay represents the purification of body and mind before offering prayers. It is believed that eating clean, vegetarian food after a sacred bath helps align the devotee’s energy with divine vibrations, inviting health, prosperity, and positive energy into the household.

Happy Nahay Khay Wishes in English

As the first ritual of Chhath Puja begins, may this Nahay Khay fill your life with purity, light, and endless blessings from Chhathi Maiya.

Wishing you a peaceful and blessed Nahay Khay filled with divine grace. May the sacred waters wash away all worries and bring peace to your home. On this Nahay Khay, may Chhathi Maiya bless you with health and prosperity. May your devotion shine brighter than the morning sun this Nahay Khay. Let the purity of this day bring endless light into your heart. Wishing you abundance and joy as Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay. May your life flow as calm and sacred as the Ganga on this auspicious day. Sending warm wishes for a blissful and divine Nahay Khay celebration. Let gratitude fill your prayers and purity fill your soul this Nahay Khay. May Chhathi Maiya’s blessings guide your family toward happiness and strength. Wishing you a sacred start to Chhath Puja with love and peace. May this holy day bring new beginnings, good health, and prosperity. Begin your Chhath Puja with pure thoughts and divine blessings. May the divine energy of Nahay Khay cleanse your mind and soul. Wishing you peace, positivity, and prosperity this festive season. Let this Nahay Khay remind us of simplicity, purity, and gratitude. May your offerings be received with love by Chhathi Maiya. A blessed Nahay Khay to you and your family — filled with devotion and joy. As you take the sacred bath, may your spirit be renewed and refreshed. Wishing you divine light, endless hope, and family harmony. May every prayer echo peace and every diya light up your path. On this Nahay Khay, may your heart find strength and serenity. Begin this Chhath with devotion, and end it with divine joy. Wishing your home glow with purity and gratitude today. May the power of faith and prayer fill your soul with calm. Let Chhathi Maiya’s love guard you and your loved ones. Wishing you the calmness of water and the warmth of sunlight. May purity surround you and faith uplift you this Nahay Khay. A sacred day for sacred hearts — Happy Nahay Khay! Wishing you a divine beginning to your Chhath Puja journey.

Nahay Khay Ki Shubhkamnaye in Hindi

Nahay Khay ke is pavitra din par Chhathi Maiya ki kripa sada bani rahe. Aapke ghar mein hamesha sukh aur samriddhi ka deep jale. Nahay Khay ke is shubh avsar par har manokamna poori ho. Chhathi Maiya aapke parivaar ko sehat aur khushiyan de. Is din ki pavitrata aapke jeevan mein nayi roshni laaye. Nahay Khay ki hardik shubhkamnayein! Maa ka ashirwad sada mile. Har subah nayi umeed le kar aaye — Happy Nahay Khay. Nahay Khay par Chhathi Maiya aapke sab dukh door karein. Jeevan mein pyaar, shanti aur vishwas bana rahe. Nahay Khay ka din aapke jeevan mein pavitrata laaye. Chhathi Maiya ke aashirwad se sab sapne poore hon. Aaj ka din aapke liye shubh aur mangalmay ho. Nahay Khay par pavitr snan se man aur atma dono shudh ho jaayein. Maa ki kirpa se har din safalta ki ore badhein. Har manokamna safal ho, Chhathi Maiya ka vardaan bane. Aapka parivaar sada khush rahe aur sukh-shanti paaye. Is pavitra parv par maa aapki raksha karein. Chhathi Maiya ke aashirwad se jeevan mein prakash aaye. Nahay Khay par pavitra bhavnaon ka deep jalaayein. Har prarthana maa tak pahuche aur dukh door ho jaayein. Nahay Khay par aapko sukh, shaanti aur arogya mile. Maa ke charanon mein aapke jeevan ki sab kathinaaiyaan samaapth ho. Nahay Khay ki shubh subah aapke jeevan mein naye rang bhare. Maa Chhathi ki kripa se aapka har din naya ho. Aapke ghar mein har din sukh aur shanti rahe. Pavitr snan aur bhakti se man shudh ho jaaye. Nahay Khay ka parv prem aur shraddha se manayein. Maa ke charanon mein arpan ho aapka jeevan. Nahay Khay ki hardik badhaai aur shubhkamnayein. Maa ki kripa aap par sada bani rahe — Happy Nahay Khay!

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay Images and Photos to Share

Celebrate the start of Chhath Puja with these beautiful Nahay Khay images that radiate purity, devotion, and divine energy.

(Image Source : OPENAI)Bathed in sunrise and devotion — women offer prayers to Chhathi Maiya during Nahay Khay, marking the sacred start of Chhath Puja 2025.

(Image Source : OPENAI)The calm before the devotion — a serene Nahay Khay morning where faith, light, and water come together in quiet harmony.

As Chhath Puja begins, Nahay Khay reminds us that purity and gratitude are the true forms of devotion. It’s more than ritual — it’s an invitation to cleanse the soul, strengthen family bonds, and honour the rhythm of nature.

May this Nahay Khay 2025 fill every home with faith, sunshine, and simplicity, just as Surya Dev fills the world with light