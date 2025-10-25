Nahay Khay 2025 status: Share blessings and positive energy this Chhath Puja Nahay Khay marks the beginning of Chhath Puja 2025 on October 25. Devotees purify themselves and prepare simple food to honour Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. Start the festival by sharing heartfelt Nahay Khay status videos and wishes that spread light and positivity to your friends and family.

New Delhi:

The first day of Chhath Puja, Nahay Khay, falls on October 25, 2025. It represents purity, devotion, and new beginnings. On this day, devotees take a holy dip, cook simple prasad of rice, pumpkin, and lentils, and pray to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya for well-being and prosperity.

As families prepare for the rituals, social media fills with glowing diyas, heartfelt messages, and spiritual statuses. Posting a Nahay Khay status is a way to spread gratitude, faith, and hope.

Nahay Khay 2025 wishes in English and Hindi, and Chhath Puja Day 1 images to share

Nahay Khay status

Start the sacred morning with devotion and positivity. These Nahay Khay status clips capture the calm, purity, and gratitude that mark the beginning of Chhath Puja.

Nahay Khay Chhath Puja status video download

Celebrate the first day of Chhath Puja by sharing soulful videos filled with chants, diyas, and faith. Download your favourite Nahay Khay status and send light to every corner.

Chhath Nahay Khay status

From sunrise rituals to heartfelt family prayers, these Chhath Nahay Khay status videos reflect the devotion and serenity of this holy day—perfect for WhatsApp.

Posting a Nahay Khay status is more than just a tradition — it’s a way to share spiritual vibes and connect with loved ones. From messages about faith and purity to warm wishes for happiness and prosperity, each status reflects devotion and the cultural beauty of Chhath Puja. It’s a time to remind ourselves of life’s simplicity, the power of gratitude, and the strength of belief.

As we welcome Nahay Khay 2025, let your status shine with positivity and reverence. Share the joy, spread divine energy, and wish everyone a blessed beginning to the holy Chhath Puja.