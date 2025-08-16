Easy Krishna Janmashtami rangoli and kolam ideas for your home decor [2025] Celebrate Janmashtami 2025 with stunning rangoli designs. From Krishna and peacock themes to simple kolam art, get easy ideas for your festive decor.

New Delhi:

Krishna Janmashatmi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. This marks the 5252nd birth anniversary of the lord who is also considered to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Krishna was born on Ashtami tithi, or the eighth day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Bhadrapada.

To celebrate the day, a lot of people decorate their puja rooms. They not only use flowers, but they also make rangolis. Here are some rangoli designs for Janmashtami.

Janmashtami Rangoli Designs

Janmashtami rangoli designs are a beautiful way to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Popular patterns feature peacock feathers, flutes, butter pots and lotus flowers, which symbolise purity and divine bliss. Bright colours like blue, yellow, and green bring out the festive vibe.

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Elegant peacock feather rangoli with flowers, perfect for Gokulashtami 2025 decorations.

Janmashtami Simple Rangoli

A simple Janmashtami rangoli is perfect for those who love elegance without complexity. Minimal patterns such as floral shapes or geometric circles paired with Krishna symbols look charming. Limiting the design to two or three colours keeps it neat yet festive.

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Easy and elegant Janmashtami 2025 rangoli with flowers, ideal for beginners looking for a festive touch.

Easy Janmashtami Rangoli

Easy Janmashtami rangoli ideas are great for busy schedules. Using stencils, rice flour or pre-mixed rangoli powders can save time while keeping designs vibrant. Popular options include Krishna’s tiny footsteps leading to the altar or butter pot motifs.

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Artistic Janmashtami 2025 rangoli inspired by Krishna’s peacock feather and flute, perfect for Gokulashtami celebrations.

Gokulashtami Rangoli

Gokulashtami rangoli celebrates Krishna’s playful childhood with colourful, symbolic patterns. Designs often include cows, conch shells, flutes and scenes from Krishna’s life. Large, detailed rangolis in courtyards create a grand welcome for visitors.

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Beautiful Gokulashtami 2025 kolam rangoli in traditional style to welcome Lord Krishna into your home.

Krishna Jayanthi Kolam Designs

Krishna Jayanthi kolam designs are a cherished tradition in South India. Made with rice flour, these kolams often feature Krishna’s footprints from the entrance to the pooja room. Floral and geometric kolam patterns are enhanced with turmeric, kumkum, or flower petals.

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Artistic Janmashtami 2025 rangoli inspired by Krishna’s peacock feather

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2025 vrat recipes you’ll love making in minutes