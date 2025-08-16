Easy Krishna Janmashtami rangoli and kolam ideas for your home decor [2025]

Krishna Janmashatmi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. This marks the 5252nd birth anniversary of the lord who is also considered to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. Krishna was born on Ashtami tithi, or the eighth day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Bhadrapada.
To celebrate the day, a lot of people decorate their puja rooms. They not only use flowers, but they also make rangolis. Here are some rangoli designs for Janmashtami.
Janmashtami Rangoli Designs
Janmashtami rangoli designs are a beautiful way to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Popular patterns feature peacock feathers, flutes, butter pots and lotus flowers, which symbolise purity and divine bliss. Bright colours like blue, yellow, and green bring out the festive vibe.
Janmashtami Simple Rangoli
A simple Janmashtami rangoli is perfect for those who love elegance without complexity. Minimal patterns such as floral shapes or geometric circles paired with Krishna symbols look charming. Limiting the design to two or three colours keeps it neat yet festive.
Easy Janmashtami Rangoli
Easy Janmashtami rangoli ideas are great for busy schedules. Using stencils, rice flour or pre-mixed rangoli powders can save time while keeping designs vibrant. Popular options include Krishna’s tiny footsteps leading to the altar or butter pot motifs.
Gokulashtami Rangoli
Gokulashtami rangoli celebrates Krishna’s playful childhood with colourful, symbolic patterns. Designs often include cows, conch shells, flutes and scenes from Krishna’s life. Large, detailed rangolis in courtyards create a grand welcome for visitors.
Krishna Jayanthi Kolam Designs
Krishna Jayanthi kolam designs are a cherished tradition in South India. Made with rice flour, these kolams often feature Krishna’s footprints from the entrance to the pooja room. Floral and geometric kolam patterns are enhanced with turmeric, kumkum, or flower petals.
ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2025 vrat recipes you’ll love making in minutes