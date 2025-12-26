Kankaria Carnival 2025 in Ahmedabad: Dates, timings, full schedule, artist lineup, and more Kankaria Carnival 2025 brings a week of music, lights and culture to Ahmedabad from December 25–31, with free entry, live shows and festive celebrations at Kankaria Lake.

New Delhi:

December in Ahmedabad is loud, bright, and musical, with hints of being magical, just like Kankaria Carnival. Towards the end of the year, people in Ahmedabad come together at Kankaria Lake to celebrate culture, community, and just pure festivity.

The joyous mood is reflected in everything, and for one week, all routines take a backseat. As someone who is native to or familiar with this carnival or someone who is travelling to Ahmedabad for the holidays, Kankaria Carnival 2025 is where memories happen. The free entry, star performances, food, light displays, and festive fervor is hard to be immune to.

Kankaria Carnival 2025 date and time: Full schedule with timings

Mark your calendars and maybe clear your evenings.

Kankaria Carnival 2025 date: 25 December to 31 December 2025

Kankaria Carnival 2025 time: 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM (activities vary by session)

The carnival officially kicked off on December 25 at 7:00 PM with a grand inauguration ceremony at Pushp Kunj (Stage 1). The event was inaugurated by Hon. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who has set the tone for a week-long celebration packed with music, lights and culture.

What is Kankaria Carnival? Ahmedabad’s biggest cultural festival explained

Organised every year by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the Kankaria Carnival is a week-long cultural festival held during the last week of December. Since the redevelopment of Kankaria Lake in 2008, the carnival has grown into one of Gujarat’s most loved annual events.

Think of it as Ahmedabad’s way of ending the year on a high, with live concerts, cultural shows, comedy nights, drone displays, food courts, kids’ activities and stunning visual experiences. It’s designed for everyone, families, youngsters, seniors, tourists and curious first-timers.

Where is the Kankaria Carnival held in Ahmedabad? Venue details

The carnival takes place at Kankaria Lake.

Venue: Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad City, Gujarat

Nearest Metro Station: Kankaria East Metro Station

The lakefront turns into a massive cultural playground, with multiple stages, food zones, activity areas and beautifully lit walkways. Every corner feels alive.

Top attractions at Kankaria Carnival 2025 you shouldn’t miss

This year, Kankaria Carnival 2025 is bigger and more exciting than ever, with several new additions:

Pyro Show – making its debut this year

Advanced Drone Show

Laser Shows and Musical Fountain

Light and Sound Shows

Pet Fashion Show

Stage-wise highlights

Stage 1 – Pushp Kunj

Big-ticket live concerts, celebrity performances, opening and closing ceremonies.

Stage 2 – Balvatika

Children’s programmes, workshops, games and competitions.

Stage 3 – Vyayam Vidyalaya

Youth-focused events, dance shows, fitness activities, DJ nights and live bands.

Note: Stage-wise schedules may change daily, so it’s best to check the display boards or official updates at the venue.

Is Kankaria Carnival 2025 free or ticketed? Entry details

Kankaria Carnival ticket price: Free Entry

Best time to visit Kankaria Carnival in Ahmedabad

Morning (6:00 AM onwards): Perfect for yoga, meditation, pranayama, Zumba and fitness sessions by the lake.

Afternoon: Relaxed vibe, food courts, handicraft stalls, shopping, and family time.

Evening and night: This is when the magic peaks, live concerts, laser shows, drone shows and fireworks. The daily drone show at 10:00 PM is an absolute must-watch.

Live performances by top Gujarati artists at Kankaria Carnival 2025

Music lovers, this is your moment. Every night brings a new star to the stage, for free.

Sanket Khandekar Band – December 26

Parth Oza – December 27

Geeta Rabari – December 28

Manan Desai, Om Bhatt, Deep Vaidya and Chirayu Mistry (Comedy Night) – December 29

Brijdan Gadhvi – December 30

Ishani Dave – December 31

Each evening has a different vibe, folk, fusion, devotional, comedy or full-on celebration.

Activities at Kankaria Carnival 2025: Something for everyone

The day is thoughtfully divided into sessions:

Morning: Yoga, meditation, aerobics, Zumba and wellness activities.

Afternoon: Food courts serving Gujarati favourites and global flavours, plus handicraft shopping.

Evening: Concerts, cultural shows, laser displays, musical fountains, and drone shows.

Add to that attractions like Kids City, Toy Train, Nocturnal Zoo and Butterfly Garden, and you have a festival that truly caters to all age groups.

How to reach Kankaria Lake

Getting to Kankaria is easy from anywhere in Ahmedabad.

By Road: Autos and rickshaws are easily available

By Bus: Just 10 minutes from the Geeta Mandir Bus Station

By Train: Maninagar Railway Station is only 1 km away

Have the best time!