Kali Chaudas 2025: Wishes, rangoli ideas, images, and WhatsApp status to spread light and courage Kali Chaudas 2025, the night of strength and light, falls on October 19. Invoke Maa Kali’s blessings with powerful wishes, colourful rangoli designs, Gujarati and Hindi greetings, festive images, and trending WhatsApp status videos that spread positivity and courage.

Kali Chaudas will be celebrated on Sunday, October 19, 2025. It’s the day before Diwali when people worship Goddess Kali for protection, courage, and peace. The Kali Chaudas muhurat is from 11:59 PM to 12:48 AM, lasting 49 minutes, during which devotees light diyas, pray, and perform rituals to drive away negativity and welcome positive energy.

On this special night, homes glow with lamps, rangolis, and festive joy. People share heartfelt wishes, messages, and beautiful images to spread light and happiness among loved ones. Here, we’ve rounded up the best Kali Chaudas 2025 wishes, rangoli ideas, and images to make your celebration more colourful and full of blessings.

Kali Chaudas 2025: Date, puja muhurat, and rituals to remove negativity

Happy Kali Chaudas 2025 Wishes in English

Wishing you strength, light, and protection this Kali Chaudas. May Maa Kali bless you with power and prosperity. Let darkness fade and courage rise — Happy Kali Chaudas! Celebrate the victory of light within your heart. Wishing you peace, purity, and prosperity this Kali Chaudas 2025. On this sacred night, may your path shine bright. Blessings of Maa Kali to you and your family. Happy Kali Chaudas! Let light defeat every shadow. Wishing you strength to end negativity and begin anew. May your home glow with faith and fortune tonight. Sending love, light, and laughter this Kali Chaudas. Purify your soul and embrace a new beginning. May this Kali Chaudas bring peace to your heart and home. Light a diya of hope and let fear melt away. Happy Kali Chaudas to you — shine bright like the flames of faith! Blessings to you on this powerful night of divine energy. Celebrate strength, light, and renewal. May the power of Kali help you conquer every obstacle. Here’s to fresh beginnings and fearless hearts! Wishing you a safe, sacred, and happy Kali Chaudas 2025.

Kali Chaudas Wishes in Hindi

Maa Kali aapke jeevan se andhera door karein. Shubh Kali Chaudas! Roshni aur sahas ka tyohaar mubarak ho. Maa Kali ki kripa aapke ghar me sukh samriddhi laye. Andhera mitaye, roshni badhaaye — Happy Kali Chaudas. Kali Maa aapko shakti aur suraksha dein. Iss Kali Chaudas aapka jeevan prakashit ho. Maa Kali ki pooja se mile har safalta. Happy Kali Chaudas — bhay se mukti paayein. Roshni ka ye tyohaar aapko nayi shuruaat de. Shubh Kali Chaudas! Har dukh door ho aapke jeevan se. Maa Kali ki kripa hamesha aapke sath rahe. Iss pavitra raat aapke ghar me shanti aur prem aaye. Kali Maa aapko himmat aur vijay pradan karein. Shubh Kali Chaudas! Aapke dil me sahas badhaye. Bhakti aur prakash ka ye din aapke liye mangal ho. Maa Kali ki aashirvad se jeevan me roshni ho. Happy Kali Chaudas — andhkaar par vijay paayein. Kali Chaudas ki hardik shubhkamnayein! Prakash aur sahas aapke saath rahein sada. Maa Kali aapki manokamnaayein poori karein.

Kali Chaudas Wishes in Gujarati

Maa Kali ni krupa thi tamara jeevan ma prakash aave. Shubh Kali Chaudas! Andhkaar dur thay ane roshni aave. Maa Kali tamne shakti ane sukh aape. Aa Kali Chaudas tamara jeevan ne navi urja aape. Happy Kali Chaudas! Prem ane shanti tamara ghar ma rahe. Maa Kali ni puja thi tamara man ma bal aave. Kali Chaudas ni shubh kamnaye! Tamaro rasto ujasvi banjo. Andhkaar ma thi prakash ni or java ni prerna mle. Maa Kali tamari badhi ichhao poori kare. Aa Kali Chaudas aapne sahas ane safalta aape. Shubh Kali Chaudas — tamara man ma shanti rahe. Maa Kali na ashirvad thi jeevan ma anand aave. Kali Chaudas na tyohaar par tamne roshni ane sukh mle. Happy Kali Chaudas! Andhkaar dur kari prakash aape. Tamne Maa Kali ni divya urja mle. Shubh Kali Chaudas — prem, shakti, ane shanti thi bharpur. Maa Kali tamne sarva rog thi mukti aape. Kali Chaudas par tamari bhakti badhti rahe. Happy Kali Chaudas! Tamaro divas mangal bane. Maa Kali tamne samruddhi ane sahas aape.

Kali Chaudas 2025 Rangoli Design Ideas

Add colour, light, and devotion to your doorway with these vibrant Kali Chaudas 2025 rangoli designs.

Simple and easy Kali Chaudas rangoli ideas for beginners

These easy Kali Chaudas rangoli ideas are perfect for beginners and quick festive décor.

Kali Chaudas Images

Celebrate the spirit of Kali Chaudas with these beautiful festive images filled with diyas, devotion, and divine vibes.

Kali Chaudas WhatsApp status

Share the festive glow early with these trending Kali Chaudas WhatsApp video statuses that spread light and positivity.

Kali Chaudas reminds us that courage and light can overcome any darkness. May this Kali Chaudas 2025 bring strength, peace, and divine blessings to your home.