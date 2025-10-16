Kali Chaudas 2025: Date, puja muhurat, and rituals to remove negativity As Diwali nears, the night of Kali Chaudas or Bhut Chaturdashi reminds us to cleanse our homes and spirits. In 2025, Kali Chaudas falls on October 19, with its auspicious muhurat between 10:57 PM and 11:46 PM. The night is dedicated to Goddess Kalaratri, who protects against negativity and fear.

New Delhi:

As Diwali draws near, many of us pause to mark every important day in the festival sequence. One such day is Kali Chaudas, also known as Bhut Chaturdashi, which is a night for honouring protective deities and spirits, and cleansing the home of negative energies.

But in 2025, there’s confusion around whether Kali Chaudas falls on October 19 or 20. Let’s clear that up, and also explore what rituals people follow.

Kali Chaudas 2025 date, time, and muhurat

This year, Kali Chaudas 2025 is observed on Sunday, October 19. The Chaturdashi tithi (the lunar day) begins on October 19 at 1:51 PM and lasts until 3:44 PM on October 20.

The particular time that is considered very auspicious—known as the Kali Chaudas muhurat—falls between 10:57 PM and 11:46 PM on October 19.

So if you’re planning rituals or prayers, that late-night window is the time many devotees choose.

Because the tithi stretches into October 20, some may wonder if the observance shifts—but the tradition connects Kali Chaudas to the night portion of that Chaturdashi, so it’s celebrated on the night of October 19.

Why is Kali Chaudas observed before Diwali?

Kali Chaudas is a time to seek protection from negative forces. The day is dedicated to Goddess Kalaratri, a fierce aspect of the Divine Mother, who is believed to guard against evil energies. Devotees also pay respect to departed souls and guard the thresholds of home and spirit.

How to perform Kali Chaudas puja at home

Many people go to the cremation ground after midnight to pray to Goddess Kalaratri, and also some spirits or deities such as Veer Vetal.

In homes or temples, there may be a puja for Kalaratri. People light lamps and chant mantras to dispel negative energy.

Some people follow Choghadiya to ensure they engage in acts at favourable timings.

We do not want to mix up Kali Chaudas with Roop Chaudas and Narak Chaturdashi, which are on adjacent days and celebrations, but different acts and significance.

Kali Chaudas is especially celebrated in the west of India and particularly in Gujarat, although its essence of purification and protective energy is felt in many places.