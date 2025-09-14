Jitiya 2025 status video download: Jitiya vrat status and parv wishes Celebrate Jitiya Vrat 2025 by sharing devotional status videos, quotes, and wishes in Hindi. Download Jitiya status and parv status for WhatsApp and social media.

New Delhi:

Jitiya Vrat is a deeply significant festival for mothers in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. Also called Jivitputrika Vrat, it is observed on Krishna Paksha Ashtami in the month of Ashwin. On this day, mothers keep a strict nirjala vrat (fast without food and water) to pray for the long life, health, and prosperity of their children.

This vrat symbolises maternal sacrifice, unconditional love, and devotion. Women believe that by observing Jitiya with faith and following the puja vidhi, their children are blessed with protection, happiness, and success. Along with fasting, many people also share devotional Jitiya status videos, quotes, and wishes on WhatsApp and social media to mark the occasion.

Jitiya Vrat 2025 is a celebration of the bond between a mother and her child, symbolising strength, love, and blessings. As devotees fast and pray, sharing Jitiya status videos and messages has become a modern way of expressing devotion and spreading awareness of this sacred festival.