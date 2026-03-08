International Women’s Day 2026: Heartfelt wishes, quotes and messages to share on March 8

New Delhi:

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8th of each year and honours the contributions and achievements of women all over the world, including contributions to society, culture, science, politics, and day-to-day life. It is also a day to celebrate the progress and the move to achieve gender equality and empower women across the world. It is a day to celebrate with heartfelt wishes, inspiring quotes, and motivational messages to the women who play an important role in our lives.

If you are looking to express your wishes to your loved ones on this day, here are some inspiring wishes, quotes, and statuses to celebrate Women’s Day 2026.

Heartfelt Women’s Day 2026 wishes

Happy Women’s Day! May your strength, courage and kindness continue to inspire everyone around you. Wishing you a day filled with appreciation and a year full of success and happiness. Happy Women’s Day 2026 to the incredible women who make the world brighter every day. Your determination and grace inspire everyone who knows you. Happy Women’s Day! Today we celebrate your achievements, dreams and unstoppable spirit. May you continue to break barriers and shine in everything you do. Happy Women’s Day. Sending warm wishes to a truly inspiring woman. Have a wonderful Women’s Day. Your strength and compassion make the world a better place. Happy Women’s Day. Wishing you confidence, happiness and success today and always. Cheers to strong women everywhere. Happy International Women’s Day.

Inspiring Women’s Day quotes in English

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” – Michelle Obama “A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman.” – Melinda Gates “Well-behaved women seldom make history.” – Laurel Thatcher Ulrich “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail.” – Oprah Winfrey “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” – Eleanor Roosevelt “I raise my voice, not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard.” – Malala Yousafzai “A strong woman stands up for herself. A stronger woman stands up for everyone else.” “Empowered women empower the world.” “She believed she could, so she did.” “Behind every successful woman is herself.”

Women’s Day wishes for wife

Happy Women’s Day to my wonderful wife. Your strength and love make every day brighter. Thank you for filling our home with warmth, care and endless support. Happy Women’s Day. You inspire me with your courage and kindness every single day. To my partner and my greatest support, Happy Women’s Day. Your love gives meaning to my life. Wishing you a beautiful Women’s Day. I am proud to walk beside such an incredible woman. Happy Women’s Day. Thank you for being my strength and my happiness. Every day with you is special, but today we celebrate you even more. Happy Women’s Day to the woman who makes my life complete. Your love and determination inspire me endlessly.

Women’s Day wishes for mother

Happy Women’s Day to the strongest woman I know, my mother. Thank you for your unconditional love and endless sacrifices. Mom, you are my greatest inspiration and guide. Your wisdom and strength shaped the person I am today. Wishing you a day filled with love and appreciation. Happy Women’s Day to the woman who taught me courage and kindness. Your support has always been my biggest strength. Thank you for always believing in me. Happy Women’s Day. You are the heart of our family and our greatest inspiration. Wishing you happiness and appreciation today and always.

Women’s Day wishes for girlfriend

Happy Women’s Day to the amazing woman who fills my life with happiness. Your strength and confidence inspire me every day. I feel lucky to have such a wonderful woman in my life. Happy Women’s Day to someone who makes every day brighter. Your kindness and determination make you truly special. Thank you for being my constant support and joy. Wishing you success, happiness and endless opportunities. Happy Women’s Day to the woman who inspires me to be better. Your smile and strength make life beautiful. I celebrate you today and every day.

Short Women’s Day captions and status ideas

Strong women lift each other. Empowered women empower the world. Celebrating strength, courage and grace today and every day. Here’s to strong women everywhere. She believed she could, so she did. Happy International Women’s Day to all the incredible women. Behind every strong woman is a story of resilience. Celebrating women who inspire change. Strength, courage and kindness, the power of women. Today, we celebrate the women who make the world better.

Is today Women’s Day?

Yes. International Women’s Day is observed every year on the 8th of March. In the year 2026, International Women’s Day falls on Sunday, the 8th of March.

International Women’s Day 2026 theme

Every year, International Women’s Day is observed with different themes by various organisations around the world that emphasise the importance of gender equality and empowerment among women.

They conduct events and discussions to create awareness among people about the opportunities and equal rights that can be achieved by women in society.