Jr NTR's chaotic Bengaluru hospital visit: Frenzy mob, lathi charge | Police narrate chain of events | Watch

New Delhi:

Telugu cinema superstar Junior NTR's visit to inaugurate KIMS Super Speciality Hospital in Bengaluru turned into a stampede. Thousands of fans thronged the event in Mahadevapura on March 8, overwhelming security. The massive crowd damaged the escalator and created chaos. Police had to resort to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

The fans' charisma at the inauguration ceremony

As soon as Junior NTR arrived in the city, he became the scene of frenzy for fans. Standing on the roof of his car, he waved to the crowd, sparking excitement. A large number of fans gathered both inside and outside the hospital, shouting slogans and jostling for selfies. Despite security personnel, fans broke through barricades and stormed the lobby to reach the event area. Videos went viral, showing a fan falling on an escalator.

Escalator damage and police intervention

The escalator inside the hospital was damaged due to the intense pressure. Furniture in the reception area was also damaged. Seeing the situation spiralling out of control, police resorted to a mild lathi charge and established a security corridor. Junior NTR was safely escorted to the event venue. In one video, a fan threw a flower at him, which NTR caught back. Event management questioned how such a large crowd was allowed in a sensitive area like a hospital.

Debate erupted on social media

As soon as the video went viral on X (formerly Twitter), reactions poured in. One user wrote, 'The worst fandom in the world,' while another said, 'This commotion in a hospital is wrong.' While the fans' passion is commendable, this incident highlights the dark side of stardom. Junior NTR remained calm and saluted the fans. The inauguration of the KIMS PES Super Speciality Block was a success, but the incident serves as a lesson for future events.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Did you recognise the song in Ranveer Singh's movie trailer? It dates back to 2015