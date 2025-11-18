5 thoughtful gifts for International Men’s Day 2025 that Indian men will never ask for Indian men give so much and ask for so little. This International Men’s Day, gift him something deeper, a day without responsibilities, a handwritten letter, a memory-filled outing, support for his quiet hobbies, and the one thing he never asks for: appreciation.

New Delhi:

If there’s one silent truth about Indian men, it’s this: most of them don’t know how to ask for the things they truly want. They will happily accept a shirt two sizes too big or a coffee mug they’ll never use, and still smile, because someone thought of them. On the occasion of International Men's Day, let's talk about some thoughtful gifts that will put a smile on their faces.

Beneath that quiet exterior lies a man who also has unspoken wishes, softer needs, and small joys he rarely gives himself permission to want. So if you’re planning to surprise the man in your life, a partner, brother, father, friend, here are the gifts that genuinely touch a nerve in the sweetest way.

5 thoughtful gifts for International Men's Day 2025

1. A day without responsibilities

Indian men carry a kind of invisible mental load: parents to care for, bills to handle, calls to return, decisions to make.

A day where he can be, no errands, no planning, no problem-solving, is a gift heavier than anything money can buy. Plan it for him. He won’t ask, but he’ll feel it in his bones.

2. A handwritten letter he can keep forever

Men may not say it out loud, but they treasure words more than any gift item. Write him a letter about a moment you’ve appreciated him, something he did that made you feel supported, or simply why he matters. He’ll read it again when life feels heavy. Yes, Indian men get emotional, too.

3. A memory day out: just the two of you

Not expensive. Not extravagant. Just meaningful. A drive to his favourite chai tapri, a walk where he grew up, a visit to a place he’s always wanted to show you… Indian men love nostalgia. Create a memory he’ll tuck into his heart like a secret bookmark.

4. Something that supports his quiet hobbies

Not those stereotypical "gifts for him" but something tied to what he truly enjoys. A new racquet for the man who wakes early for badminton.

Good-quality earphones for someone who loves ghazals or Carnatic music. A set of tools for the guy who loves fixing things himself. Support what lights him up, even if he doesn’t talk about it often.

5. A moment of acknowledgement

This is the one they crave the most and ask for the least.

A simple “I’m proud of you,” “You do so much for us,” or “I see how hard you’re trying” can heal years of feeling unseen. Indian men grow up hearing they must be strong, not that they’re valued. Give him what he never learnt to ask for: appreciation without conditions.

Sometimes the sweetest gifts are the ones that are simply underrated!