International Kite Festival 2026: When and where events will take place in Gujarat Kite festival 2026 will be celebrated with Uttarayan on January 14, with Ahmedabad hosting the International Kite Festival and multiple Gujarat cities joining the celebrations.

Every January, Gujarat looks up. From the first light of dawn to well past sunset, rooftops, terraces and streets across the state come alive as thousands of kites take to the sky. This is Uttarayan, also known as Makar Sankranti, a festival that marks the Sun’s northward journey and the gradual shift from winter to summer.

Uttarayan 2026 date

Uttarayan festival takes place on January 14, 2026, as it synchronises with Makar Sankranti. It should be noted that the celebrations of the kite festival in Gujarat take place over many days, gaining momentum before the actual day.

The kite festival, which will take place in 2026, will be organised from January 10 to January 14, but on different dates in various cities.

International Kite Festival 2026: What makes Ahmedabad the global centre

Since 1989, Ahmedabad has been the beating heart of the International Kite Festival, drawing master kite makers and flyers from across the world. What sets Ahmedabad apart is not just scale, but variety — the skies here become a moving gallery of global kite traditions.

Over the years, kite enthusiasts have seen Malaysian wau-balang kites, Japanese rokkaku fighting kites, Chinese flying dragons, Italian sculptural designs, Indonesian kite art, and enormous banner kites from the United States. Among the most popular stalls has been Ahmedabad’s own Rasulbhai Rahimbhai, famous for flying 500 kites with a single string.

In 2026, the Sabarmati Riverfront will once again serve as the centrepiece for the festival, hosting international participants, themed installations, and large public gatherings.

Kite festival celebrations across Gujarat

Uttarayan is not limited to Ahmedabad. The festival travels across the state, with each region adding its own flavour to the celebrations.

Date Location January 10, 2026 Rajkot, Surat, Dholavira January 11, 2026 Shivrajpur, Statue of Unity (Ektanagar), Vadnagar January 12–14, 2026 Ahmedabad (Sabarmati Riverfront) January 13, 2026 Vadodara

Cities like Surat, Vadodara, Kutch and Rajkot host their own kite-flying events, drawing local crowds and visitors alike, while Ahmedabad anchors the international experience.

What makes Uttarayan special beyond kite flying

Kites may dominate the skies, but the festival lives just as strongly on rooftops and in kitchens. Families wake before dawn to catch the perfect early-morning breeze. Parents who struggle to wake children for school find them setting alarms for 5 am on January 14.

Traditional foods such as undhiyu, laddoos and surti jamun are prepared and shared throughout the day. Rooftops turn into social hubs, with friends, neighbours and even distant acquaintances gathering wherever the terrace offers the best flying conditions. Many lifelong friendships and memories in Gujarat are measured not in years, but in Uttarayans.

As night falls, the spectacle continues. White kites glide through the dark sky, while tukkals, kites carrying strings of glowing lanterns, light up the skyline, creating scenes that linger long after the festival ends.

Attractions at the International Kite Festival 2026

Visitors to the Ahmedabad celebrations can expect:

A theme pavilion showcasing the history of tourism destinations and kite culture

Kite flying demonstrations by international and Indian enthusiasts

Handicraft and local artisan markets

Food and refreshment stalls highlighting regional flavours

Though rooted in the Hindu calendar, Uttarayan today transcends religion and geography. Gujaratis living outside the state plan trips home around the festival, while visitors arrive from across India and abroad.

Over the years, international participants and tourists have come from Japan, Italy, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Indonesia, Australia, the USA, Malaysia, Singapore, France, China, and many more countries. If you are in Gujarat in January, chances are you will find yourself holding a kite string, whether you planned to or not.

More than a date on the Hindu calendar, Uttarayan is a social, cultural and visual spectacle. Daily routines pause, neighbours turn into rivals (and friends) on rooftops, and entire cities revolve around kite flying. In 2026, the celebrations return on a grand scale, with Ahmedabad once again hosting the globally recognised International Kite Festival.