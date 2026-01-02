Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026: Dates, location and how to reach Mumbai’s biggest art carnival The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 returns to South Mumbai from January 31 to February 8, turning the Fort precinct into a vibrant hub of art, music and culture.

New Delhi:

Each winter, South Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda precinct bursts into life with colour, creativity and crowds; that’s the magic of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF). What began as a small community arts initiative in 1999 has grown into one of Asia’s largest multidisciplinary street arts festivals, drawing thousands of visitors from across India and beyond every year.

The festival celebrates all forms of creativity, from visual arts to theatre, music, dance, literature, film and design. Over its nine days, the whole neighbourhood transforms into an open-air cultural playground: heritage buildings become galleries, streets turn into performance spaces, and conversations happen everywhere you look.

Kala Ghoda Festival 2026 dates:

Mark your calendars: The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, which is celebrating its 26th anniversary this year, is set to take place within 9 days, from January 31 - February 8, 2026. The Festival will feature a variety of Art, Theatre and Music performances, as well as many Local Community Events and Activities.

Where is the Kala Ghoda Art Festival held in Mumbai?

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival takes place throughout the historic Kala Ghoda precinct in Fort, South Mumbai, one of the city’s most characterful neighbourhoods.

This walkable district is dotted with colonial-era architecture, museums, libraries, cafés, and galleries, including the Jehangir Art Gallery, Bombay University buildings, the David Sassoon Library, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (formerly the Prince of Wales Museum).

Rather than a single enclosed venue, the festival unfolds across multiple streets, lawns, gardens and cultural spaces within easy walking distance, so part of the fun is discovering art and performances tucked around every corner.

How to reach Kala Ghoda Festival:

By Train:

Mumbai’s local trains are the easiest way to reach Kala Ghoda. The closest stations are:

Churchgate Railway Station (about a 5-10 min walk)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) (around 15-20 min on foot)

Both stations are on major suburban lines, making them convenient if you’re travelling from anywhere in the city.

By Road / Taxi / Auto:

Taxis, app-based cabs and autos can drop you right at the precinct. Traffic can be busy during festival weekends, so plan extra travel time. Parking close to the main venues can be limited, so public transport or drop-offs are often easier.