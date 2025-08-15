How to reply to Independence Day 2025 wishes in Hindi and English with pride Reply to Independence Day wishes with pride! Find 70+ heartfelt responses in Hindi and English for 15 August 2025.

15 August is a day of pride, unity, and gratitude. When someone wishes you Happy Independence Day, replying with the right words can make the moment even more meaningful. If you want to send a quick WhatsApp reply in Hindi, a heartfelt English response, or a formal message for colleagues, your words should reflect respect for our freedom and love for India.

In this article, you’ll find 70+ ready-to-use replies in both Hindi and English (short, formal, and emotional), so you can respond with pride this Independence Day 2025.

How to reply to Independence Day wishes in Hindi

Express your gratitude in pure deshbhakti style with these Hindi replies.

Dhanyavaad! Aapko bhi Swatantrata Diwas ki shubhkamnayein. Jai Hind! Aapko bhi hardik badhai ho. Tirange ki shaan banaaye rakhein, Jai Bharat. Aapke shubh sandesh ke liye dhanyavaad, Bharat mata ki jai. Ekta aur shanti banaaye rakhein, Jai Hind. Aapko bhi 15 August ki hardik shubhkamnayein. Hamare veer jawanon ko naman, Jai Hind. Swatantrata amar rahe! Desh ke liye hamesha kaam karte rahein. Aapko bhi garv hai, mujhe bhi garv hai, Jai Hind. Tirange ke rang sada roshan rahein. Swatantrata hamara gaurav hai. Bharat ke prati apni zimmedari nibhaayein. Ek desh, ek sapna – Jai Hind. Veeron ke balidaan ko yaad rakhein. Aapko bhi hardik dhanyavaad aur shubhkamnayein. Bharat mata ki jai, Jai Hindustan. Swatantrata ka yeh parv sada bana rahe. Aapke pyaar bhare sandesh ke liye dhanyavaad. Tiranga hamesha lahrata rahe, Jai Hind.

How to reply to Independence Day wishes in English

Share warm and respectful responses in English that show your love for the nation.

Thank you! Wishing you a proud Independence Day too. Jai Hind! Happy Independence Day to you as well. May our tricolour always fly high. Thank you for your wishes, proud to be an Indian. Wishing you unity, peace and prosperity this Independence Day. Let’s remember the sacrifices that gave us freedom. Wishing you the same with pride and gratitude. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind. Let’s keep the spirit of freedom alive. Proud to be an Indian, thank you for your wishes. May our nation always progress. Salute to the brave hearts of India. Happy 15th August to you too! Wishing you joy and patriotism today. Thank you! Freedom is our greatest gift. Let’s work together for a better India. Happy Independence Day, stay proud. Thank you for the wishes, Jai Bharat. May India’s glory shine forever. Have a wonderful and proud Independence Day.

Short replies for Happy Independence Day (Hindi & English)

Quick one-liners perfect for WhatsApp, SMS, or comments.

Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Thank you! Jai Hind. Dhanyavaad! Bharat mata ki jai. Jai Hindustan! Thank you, proud to be Indian. Swatantrata amar rahe! Happy 15 August! Jai Bharat Mata. India forever. Deshbhakti zindabad. Thank you, Jai Hind! Glory to India. Bharat ki shaan. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. Proud Indian! Long live India. India first. Thank you, Jai Hindustan.

Formal replies for Independence Day wishes (Hindi & English)

Use these polite replies for workplace or official greetings.

Dhanyavaad, aapko bhi Swatantrata Diwas ki shubhkamnayein. Thank you, wishing you a joyous Independence Day too. Aapke shubh sandesh ke liye dhanyavaad. Jai Hind. Thank you for the wishes, Jai Hind. Wishing you the same, let’s keep our nation strong. Hardik shubhkamnayein aapko bhi. Thank you, may our country always prosper. Aapko bhi 15 August ki hardik badhai. Wishing you unity and pride this Independence Day. Aapke shubhkamnaon ke liye dhanyavaad. Thank you, proud to celebrate with you. Jai Hind, wishing you peace and happiness. Dhanyavaad, Bharat ki shaan banaaye rakhein. Thank you, may the tricolour always wave high. Wishing you the same, with respect and patriotism. Dhanyavaad, hamara desh hamesha tarakki kare. Thank you, let’s cherish our freedom. Aapko bhi hardik dhanyavaad aur badhai. Thank you for your warm wishes. Jai Hind, proud to share this day with you.

This Independence Day, let your replies carry the same pride and unity as the wishes you receive. Whether in Hindi or English, a thoughtful response shows gratitude for our freedom and respect for those who fought for it. Share these replies with friends, family, and colleagues, and keep the spirit of 15 August alive in every message you send. Jai Hind!

