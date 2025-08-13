Happy Independence Day 2025: 15 August wishes in English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Kannada Celebrate 15 August with heartfelt Independence Day wishes in English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Kannada to share with friends and family.

New Delhi:

Independence Day, celebrated on 15 August, is a time for every Indian to celebrate patriotism with Independence Day wishes. It is time to honour the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and express pride in our nation’s achievements. It’s a day of unity, patriotism, and hope for a brighter future.

One of the best ways to share the spirit of this day is by sending heartfelt wishes to friends, family, and colleagues in different languages. It is wonderful to celebrate Independence Day with heartwarming wishes. Let's take a look:

Happy Independence Day wishes

Wishing you a very Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind! Let’s celebrate the freedom and glory of our nation. Happy Independence Day to all proud Indians! Freedom is our birthright; let’s cherish it forever. Proud to be an Indian! Jai Bharat! Let’s salute our heroes this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day—may our flag always fly high! Freedom is precious; let’s protect it. Jai Hind! Wishing you a day full of patriotism. United we stand, divided we fall—Happy Independence Day!

15 August Independence Day wishes

15 August mubarak ho! Jai Hind! Let’s celebrate 15 August with pride and joy. Vande Mataram! Happy 15 August! Proud to see our Tiranga fly high today. 15 August is not just a date—it’s our pride. Saluting our freedom fighters on 15 August. 15 August—our day of pride and unity! Jai Bharat! Happy 15 August to all. Freedom came after great sacrifice—respect it. Happy 15 August—Jai Hind!

Independence Day wishes in English

Wishing you a Happy Independence Day filled with pride. Let’s celebrate the glory of our nation together. Happy Independence Day! Proud to be Indian. May our freedom last forever—Jai Hind! Today, we salute the courage of our heroes. Happy Independence Day to all! Let’s remember the sacrifices that gave us freedom. Proud to be part of this great nation. May the tricolour always wave high! Freedom is our strength—Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day wishes in Hindi

Swatantrata Diwas ki hardik shubhkamnayein! Jai Hind! Desh ke veer jawano ko salaam. Vande Mataram! Aaj humare desh ka gaurav din hai. Tirange ki shaan hamesha bani rahe. Swatantrata ka utsav hum sabka hai. Desh ke liye balidan ko yaad karein. Bharat mata ki jai! Swatantrata diwas mubarak. Deshbhakti ka jazba hamesha dil mein rahe. Aaj ke din hum apne veeron ko naman karte hain. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!

Independence day wishes in kannada

Swatantrya dina shubhashayagalu! Jai Hind! Namma deshada veeraranige vandane. Bharata mata ki jai! Swatantrya dina habbada shubhashayagalu. Tiranga dhwaja sada uchchavagi harali. Namma swatantrya habbavannu jothege aacharisi. Veerara balidanavannu nenapisi. Deshbhaktiya atma ellaralli irali. Jai Hind! Namma gauravada dina. Namma deshada abhimanada habbada shubhashayagalu. Bharata mata ki jai!

Independence Day wishes in Tamil

Viduthalai dinam vazhthukkal! Jai Hind! Nam thunaivargalukku nandri. Bharatha matha ki jai! Nam kodi eppodhum uyarnthu alaiyattum. Viduthalaiyai kondaduvom. Nam veerargalin thunivai ninaivom. Desabhakti nam manathilum iruppathu vendum. Jai Hind! Iniya viduthalai dinam. Bharatha matha nam perumai. Viduthalai dinam vazhthukkal!

Independence Day wishes in Marathi

Swatantrata divasachya hardik shubhechha! Jai Hind! Aplya deshache veer jawananna naman. Tiranga hamesha uchcha rahava. Bharat mata ki jai! Apan swatantrata divas anandane sadhara karu. Aplya veeranche balidan kadhihi visru naye. Deshbhakti hamesha hrudyat theva. Jai Bharat! Swatantrata divas—aplya gauravacha din. Aplya deshala abhimaan aahe.

Independence Day is more than just a date. It’s a celebration of our freedom, pride, and unity. Sharing these wishes in different languages spreads the spirit of patriotism across cultures and regions. No matter how you say it, the sentiment remains the same. Jai Hind!