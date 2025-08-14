Live Independence Day 2025: Wishes, quotes, captions, whatsapp status, images to share with your loved ones Independence Day, celebrated on August 15, is a day of pride and joy for every Indian citizen. People take to their social media handles such as Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp to share wishes, quotes, status and images with their loved ones. Here are some of the best wishes, quotes and messages th

New Delhi: India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. This day marks India’s independence from colonial rule. The day stands as a reminder of the country’s freedom struggles and the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters. People celebrate the day with a lot of joy and pride in their hearts. They also take to their social media handles such as Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp to share wishes, quotes, status and images with their loved ones. Read on as we share with you some of the best wishes, quotes and messages that you can share.

Live updates :Independence Day 2025: Wishes, quotes, captions, whatsapp status, images Auto Refresh Refresh Independence Day Indian flag image to share Indian flag image to share (Image Source : PINTEREST)Indian flag image you can share on Independence Day

Independence Day 2025 best wishes Here are Independence Day wishes you can use: Wishing you a day filled with pride, unity, and the colours of our freedom. Happy Independence Day! May the spirit of patriotism live in our hearts forever. Happy Independence Day! Let’s celebrate the power of freedom and the beauty of our nation. Jai Hind! Proud to be a part of this beautiful nation. Wishing you a Happy Independence Day! Freedom is our birthright, and unity is our strength. Happy Independence Day! Saluting the sacrifices of our heroes and cherishing the gift of liberty. Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day Quotes in Hindi Here are some of the best Independence Day Quotes in Hindi. "Azaad hawa mein saans lena shaheedon ki den hai."

"Hamare desh ki pehchaan uski ekta mein hai."

"Desh ke liye jeena hi sacchi deshbhakti hai."

"Deshprem ek aisa deep hai jo kabhi bujhna nahi chahiye."

"Hamari azaadi hamara sabse bada khazana hai."

Independence Day 2025 quotes to share Here are some quotes you can share to celebrate Independence Day. "Our freedom is a gift—protect it with pride.” “A strong nation is born from the struggles of its people.” “The spirit of independence lives in every heartbeat of the nation.” “Celebrate the past, protect the future.” “Every Independence Day is a reminder of our duty to the country.”

India Independence Day 2025 Independence Day is celebrated every year on August 15 every year. The day stands as a reminder of the country's struggle to attain freedom from colonial rule. The Prime Minister hoists the national flag from Delhi's Red Fort and delivers a speech after that. There are several programs and events that are organised across the country.