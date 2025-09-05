How to wish Onam in Malayalam and English: Greetings to share this festival This Onam, greet loved ones with heartfelt wishes. Here’s how to wish Onam in Malayalam and English, with simple greetings for family and friends.

Onam is one of Kerala’s most vibrant festivals, celebrated with joy, traditions, and togetherness. From colourful pookalams to the grand Onam Sadya, every ritual is filled with warmth and devotion. Wishing loved ones during this time makes the celebration even more meaningful.

Sending the right Onam wishes spreads happiness and festive cheer. Here’s how to wish Onam in Malayalam and English with heartfelt greetings that capture the true spirit of the festival.

How to wish Onam in Malayalam

Onam Ashamsakal Samriddhiyum santhoshavum niranja Onam Ashamsakal Hridayam niranja Onam Ashamsakal Onathinte aathmavu ningalude jeevitham prakashippikkatte Onam ningalkku aarogyavum aishwaryavum nalkatte Onam ningalkkum kudumbathinum santhosham niranjirikkatte Suhruthukkalkkum kudumbathinum hridayam niranja Onam Ashamsakal Pookkalavum sadyayum niranja santhoshakaramaya Onam Ashamsakal Aikyathinteyum sauhrudathinteyum Onam Ashamsakal Manassil samadhanavum jeevithathil aishwaryavum niranja Onam Ashamsakal Onam samriddhiyum bhagyavum kondu varatte Puthan swapnangalum pratheekshakalum niranja Onam Ashamsakal Onathinte santhosham ellayidathum parakkatte Prakashavum santhoshavum niranja Onam ningalkku Onam oru snehamum sauhrudavum niranja thirunaal aanu Onam ningalude hridayam santhoshathal nirayatte Sadya pole sampoornamay Onam Ashamsakal Onam oru sauhrudathinteyum bandhangalude ormapusthakam aanu Onam aashirvadavum koodiyulla oru samriddhiyude naal aayirikkatte Onam oru pookkalam pole ningalude jeevitham alankarikkatte

How to wish Onam in English

Wishing you a very Happy Onam filled with joy and prosperity. May this Onam bring endless happiness to you and your loved ones. Sending warm Onam wishes of peace, prosperity and togetherness. Happy Onam! May your home be filled with love and blessings. Wishing you a colourful Onam full of traditions and joy. May the spirit of Onam brighten your life with hope and positivity. Wishing you and your family good health and wealth this Onam. Happy Onam to you – may your heart always bloom like a pookalam. Wishing you a grand feast of joy, success and peace this Onam. May King Mahabali bless you with prosperity and happiness. Happy Onam! May the festival bring unity and love to your life. Wishing you bright colours, laughter and success this Onam. May your Onam be as sweet as the payasam in the grand Sadya. Wishing peace, prosperity and harmony in your life this Onam. Happy Onam! May your family bonds grow stronger this festive season. Wishing you an Onam filled with traditions, joy and blessings. May this Onam light up your path with positivity and good fortune. Sending heartfelt Onam wishes of joy, wealth and success. Wishing you happiness that lasts beyond the festival of Onam. Happy Onam! May the celebrations fill your heart with gratitude and love.

Onam is a celebration of unity, culture, and togetherness. No matter which language you choose to greet loved ones, your heartfelt words will make them feel cherished. Share these wishes, spread positivity, and let the true spirit of Onam brighten your bonds this festive season.