Best Onam 2025 status videos in Malayalam and English for WhatsApp

Onam, Kerala’s most cherished festival, will be celebrated this year on Friday, 5 September 2025, when Thiruvonam Nakshathram falls in the month of Chingam. The Nakshathram begins at 23:44 on 4 September and ends at 23:38 on 5 September, marking the most auspicious time for the festival.

Rooted in Kerala’s traditions, Onam is celebrated in the Malayalam month of Chingam, known as Simha in other solar calendars and Avani in Tamil. It commemorates the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu and the legendary homecoming of Emperor Mahabali, who is believed to visit every Malayali home during Thiruvonam.

From pookalam decorations and boat races to delicious Onam Sadya feasts, the festival reflects the rich culture of Kerala. But in today’s digital world, celebrations are not just limited to homes and temples; they also extend to social media and WhatsApp.

Onam is not only a festival but also a celebration of culture, prosperity, and togetherness. As Malayalis across the world prepare floral carpets, cook the grand Onam Sadya, and share festive greetings, the spirit of Onam reminds us of King Mahabali’s visit and the values of equality and joy.

This 5 September 2025, let the festival fill every home with colours, devotion, and happiness.