Happy Ugadi 2026 wishes: Messages and images in English, Telugu and Kannada to share with loved ones

New Delhi:

The start of a new year always carries a certain kind of pause. Not dramatic, not loud. Just a moment where things feel like they can be reset, even if only slightly. Ugadi arrives with that same energy, marking a fresh beginning that feels both traditional and quietly personal.

It is also a time when words take centre stage. Messages get shared, calls are made, and simple greetings begin to mean a little more. Whether in English, Telugu, or Kannada, the intention stays the same. To mark the moment, and to carry a sense of hope into what comes next.

Ugadi wishes in English

As Ugadi marks the beginning of a new year, may it bring fresh hopes, renewed energy, and meaningful opportunities into your life. May you find the strength to embrace change and the courage to move forward with confidence.

Wishing you a peaceful and fulfilling Ugadi. May this new year be filled with balance, where moments of joy, growth, and reflection come together to shape a beautiful journey ahead.

On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, may your life be enriched with happiness, good health, and steady progress. May each day unfold with purpose and bring you closer to your dreams.

As the new year begins with Ugadi, may you leave behind what no longer serves you and welcome new beginnings with an open heart. May this year bring clarity, calm, and quiet success.

May Ugadi bring a sense of renewal into your life, where every small step you take leads to something meaningful. May your efforts be rewarded and your path be guided with wisdom.

Wishing you a year that is not just successful but also deeply fulfilling. May Ugadi inspire you to grow, evolve, and create moments that truly matter.

As you celebrate Ugadi, may your home be filled with warmth, your days with positivity, and your journey with purpose. May everything you work towards find its way to success.

May this Ugadi bring harmony into your life, where your thoughts are clear, your actions are steady, and your goals feel within reach. May the year ahead be kind to you.

On this new beginning, may you find joy in the present and hope in what lies ahead. May Ugadi fill your life with moments that stay with you long after they pass.

Wishing you a thoughtful and meaningful Ugadi. May this new year unfold gently, bringing you peace, progress, and a sense of contentment in all that you do.

Happy Ugadi wishes in Telugu

Ugadi subhakankshalu. Ee kotha samvatsaram mee jeevithamlo kotha aashalu, santosham mariyu vijayalanu teesukuraavali. Mee prathi roju santoshamto mariyu santhrupthito nindipovali ani korukuntunnanu.

Ee Ugadi sandarbhamga mee kutumbamlo anandam, aarogyam mariyu samruddhi nityam nilichipovali. Mee aashalu anni nijam kaavalani mariyu mee prayatnalu anni phalinchali ani korukuntunnanu.

Ugadi ante kotha prarambham. Ee kotha samvatsaram mee jeevithamlo kotha avakashalu mariyu manchi marpulu teesukuraavali. Mee mundu unna prathi margam vijayapradam kaavalani korukuntunnanu.

Ee Ugadi mee jeevithamlo santhosham, shanthi mariyu aashirvadalanu teesukuraavali. Mee prathi roju oka kotha utsahamto prarambham avvali mariyu mee jeevithamlo prathi kshanam viluvainadiga marali.

Ugadi subhakankshalu. Ee samvatsaram mee jeevithamlo chala manchi samayalu teesukuraavali, mee badhalu anni dooram avvali mariyu mee hrudayam santoshamto nindipovali.

Ee Ugadi mee aalochanalaku spastata, mee panulaku vijayam mariyu mee jeevithaniki santhrupthi teesukuraavali. Mee prathi prayatnam safalam kaavali ani hrudayapurvakamga korukuntunnanu.

Ugadi sandarbhamga mee jeevithamlo prema, aapyaata mariyu samruddhi perugutune undali. Mee kutumbamlo anandam mariyu ekata nityam nilavadam jaragali.

Ee kotha samvatsaram mee jeevithamlo kotha margalu teravadam jaragali. Mee aashayalu balapadali mariyu mee jeevithamlo prathi roju oka manchi anubhavanga marali.

Ugadi subhakankshalu. Ee samvatsaram mee jeevithamlo aarogyam, aishwaryam mariyu anandam kalagali. Mee prathi roju santoshamto nindipovali ani korukuntunnanu.

Ee Ugadi mee jeevithamlo kotha prerna mariyu kotha drushti teesukuraavali. Mee jeevithamlo prathi kshanam viluvainadi mariyu santoshamto nindinadi kaavali ani korukuntunnanu.

Ugadi wishes in Kannada

Ugadi habbada shubhashayagalu. Ee hosa varsha nimma jeevanadalli hosa aasegalu, santosha mattu yashassu tarali. Nimma prathi dina santosha mattu samruddhiyinda tumbirali.

Ee Ugadi sandarbhadalli nimma kutumbakke arogya, aishwarya mattu shanti sigali. Nimma ella aasegalu neraverali mattu nimma jeevana sukhadinda niranthara irali.

Ugadi hosa prarambhada sanketa. Ee hosa varsha nimma jeevanadalli olleya avakashagalu mattu hosa margagalu tarali. Nimma prayatnagalige ella kade yashassu sigali.

Ee Ugadi nimma jeevanadalli santosha, preeti mattu samruddhi tarali. Nimma hrudaya santoshadinda tumbirali mattu prathi dina hosa utsahadinda aarambhavagi.

Ugadi habbada shubhashayagalu. Ee varsha nimma badukige hosa belaku tarali, ella kashtagalannu doora madali mattu santosha niranthara irali.

Ee hosa varsha nimma jeevanadalli spasta aalochane, balavada nirdhara mattu yashasvi payana tarali. Nimma prathi prayatna safalavagali.

Ugadi sandarbhadalli nimma kutumbadalli preeti, ekate mattu santosha hecchagali. Nimma jeevana elladallu olleyadinda tumbirali.

Ee Ugadi nimge hosa kanasugalu mattu avakashagalu tarali. Nimma aashayagalu balavagali mattu nimma baduku prathi dina uttamavagali.

Ugadi habbada shubhashayagalu. Ee varsha nimge arogya, aishwarya mattu santosha sigali. Nimma jeevana niranthara pragatiyinda munduvariyali.

Ee Ugadi nimma jeevanadalli hosa drushti mattu prerna tarali. Nimma prathi dina arthapoornavagi, santoshadinda mattu yashassinda tumbirali.

Happy Ugadi 2026 images

May this Ugadi bring a sense of balance, clarity, and steady happiness into your days. Wishing you a year that unfolds gently, with the right moments finding you at the right time.