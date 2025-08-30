Onam 2025 wishes and quotes in English and Malayalam with HD images Onam 2025 is here! Discover warm wishes, Malayalam & English quotes, and stunning images to share with your loved ones this festive season.

Onam, Kerala’s most loved festival, is a celebration of joy, togetherness, and prosperity. Families decorate their homes with colourful pookalams, prepare traditional feasts, and exchange warm greetings to spread festive cheer.

If you are searching for the perfect wishes, quotes, or images to share with your loved ones this Onam 2025, here’s a beautiful collection in English and Malayalam.

Happy Onam wishes

Onam is all about happiness and harmony. Here are some heartfelt Happy Onam wishes to make your friends and family smile.

Wishing you a joyous Onam filled with love, laughter, and prosperity. May this Onam bring new hopes and endless happiness to your life. Happy Onam! Let the colours of pookalam brighten your heart with peace. May your home be blessed with abundance and togetherness this Onam. Celebrate this Onam with the sweetness of payasam and the warmth of family. Happy Onam 2025! May your life bloom with prosperity like the flowers of pookalam. Onam is the time to spread smiles—here’s sending mine to you! May Mahabali’s blessings shower upon you this Onam and always. Happy Onam to you and your family! Let love be your biggest feast today. May your life be filled with peace and harmony just like Onam celebrations. Wishing you prosperity, health, and happiness this festive season. May Onam light up your heart with kindness and compassion. Happy Onam! Let this festive season remind us of the joy of sharing. May Onam bring the golden moments of joy that last forever. Celebrate this Onam with love in your heart and gratitude in your soul. Happy Onam to you—may your days be as colourful as the pookalam. Let’s welcome King Mahabali with open hearts and festive smiles. May Onam remind us of unity, love, and simple joys. Happy Onam! Wishing you success in everything you dream for. May this Onam bring endless reasons to celebrate with family and friends.

Onam wishes in Malayalam

To truly capture the spirit of Kerala’s biggest festival, nothing is more special than greeting your loved ones in Malayalam.

Onashamsakal! Ninte jeevitham santhoshavum aishwaryavum niranjirikkatte. Onam varamayi, santhosham nirayatte, onashamsakal! Onathinte oru poothumbayil santhoshathinte pushpangal ninte jeevitham niranjirikkatte. Onam kazhcha samriddhiyum snehamum kodukkatte. Onashamsakal! Onam pookalam pole ninte jeevithamum varnapoorname ayirikkatte. Onashamsakal! Sugandha payasam pole madhuravum santhoshavum undayirikkatte. Onam aaghoshathil snehamum sangathiyum niranjirikkatte. Onam 2025 ninte jeevithathil nalla anugrahathinte thudakkam ayirikkatte. Onam oru ormakalude maholsavam ayirikkatte. Onashamsakal! Onam ninakku ellam nalla varshamayi thiriyatte. Onam santhoshavum samriddhiyum tharumayirikkatte. Onathinte sneham hridayathil nirayatte. Onashamsakal! Onam varsham puthiya pratheekshayode thudangatte. Onam prathi jeevithathil pookalam poloru chiriyum tharumayirikkatte. Onashamsakal! Sneham, aarogyam, santhosham ellaam ninakku kittatte. Onam kazhinjalum snehamum anugrahavum thudaratte. Onam 2025 ninakku santhoshathinte oru thirunalayi maariyirikkatte. Onam samriddhiyum hridayasoukhyavum kodukkatte. Onam jeevithathil manoharamaya oru chapterayi maariyirikkatte. Onashamsakal! Oru santhosham niranja jeevitham ninakku kittatte.

Onam wishes in English

If you are looking for simple yet meaningful ways to wish in English, these warm greetings are perfect to share across WhatsApp and social media.

Wishing you a Happy Onam filled with endless blessings and smiles. May Onam 2025 bring health, wealth, and happiness into your home. Let this Onam remind us of unity, harmony, and gratitude. Happy Onam to you and your family! May your feast be grand and your hearts fuller. Sending you love and joy this Onam and beyond. Happy Onam! May the beauty of the pookalam brighten your life. Wishing you all the colours of Onam—peace, love, and prosperity. May this festive season fill your home with endless joy. Onam is here to remind us of love and togetherness—happy celebrations! Happy Onam! May your life be as sweet as payasam. Sending you heartfelt Onam wishes for a wonderful year ahead. May your heart bloom with joy this Onam 2025. Wishing you and your family health, happiness, and peace. Happy Onam! Let your life be filled with bright colours and golden memories. May this Onam light your life with positivity and hope. Celebrate this Onam with laughter and togetherness. Happy Onam to you—may you be blessed with prosperity always. May this Onam inspire you to spread love and kindness. Happy Onam 2025! Wishing you strength, success, and serenity. May the spirit of Onam fill your soul with peace and harmony.

Onam Malayalam quotes

Kerala’s culture is beautifully expressed through words. These Malayalam quotes capture the essence of Onam and its timeless values.

Onam oru samriddhiyudeum snehamudeum sangathiyudeum perunnal aanu. Onam varumbozhum hridayangal chiriyum anugrahavum nirayunnu. Onam sneham share cheyyanulla oru aaghosham aanu. Onam namukku orumichu jeevikkanulla orma tharum. Onam varnam niranja oru swapnam pole jeevithathil thilakkatte. Onam pookalam pole jeevitham poleyum sundaram ayirikkatte. Onam oru sangamam—snehamum samriddhiyum orumichu varunnu. Onam varumbol ninte hridayathil puthiya pratheekshakal theliyatte. Onam oru anugraha kalam aanu—oru kudumbam pole orumikkunnu. Onam snehamum samriddhiyum tharum oru varshika aaghosham aanu. Onam puthiya jeevitha sooryodayam pole nammalude jeevitham theliyatte. Onam anubhavikkunnathu santhoshavum snehamum share cheyyumbol aanu. Onam sadhya pole, jeevitham niranja samriddhiyude rasam undayirikkatte. Onam oru samskarathinte aaghoshamum ormakalude sangamamum aanu. Onam samriddhiyudeum snehamudeum oru hridaya utsavam aanu. Onam namukku oru samadhanathinte sandesham kodukkunnu. Onam pookalam ninte hridayathil pratheekshayude pushpam nirayatte. Onam oru sangeetham anu—sangathi, sneham, santhosham. Onam hridayathilulla oru chiriyum oru niramum aanu. Onam oru jeevitha utsavam—snehamum chiriyum orumichu varunnu.

Onam quotes in English

A few words can spread immense positivity. These inspiring Onam quotes in English will uplift your festive celebrations.

“Onam is not just a festival, it is a reminder of unity and abundance.” “The spirit of Onam lives in every smile, every flower, and every feast.” “Onam reminds us that true prosperity is when happiness is shared.” “Every pookalam is a symbol of harmony and beauty in life.” “Onam is the celebration of togetherness, faith, and joy.” “May the fragrance of flowers and the sweetness of payasam fill your soul.” “Onam teaches us that kindness and compassion are the greatest feasts.” “This festival is proof that traditions keep our hearts connected.” “Onam is the melody of love and the rhythm of togetherness.” “A home with love is the grandest sadhya of all.” “Onam is about celebrating simplicity, abundance, and gratitude.” “Each flower in the pookalam is a blessing for peace and harmony.” “Onam inspires us to be generous, grateful, and joyous.” “The true beauty of Onam is in the warmth of relationships.” “Onam reminds us that prosperity blooms when love is shared.” “Life becomes colourful when celebrated like Onam—with unity.” “Onam is the poetry of Kerala’s culture written in flowers.” “The joy of Onam lies in giving, sharing, and smiling together.” “Every Onam is a chance to begin again with hope and happiness.” “Onam is not in the feast alone, it is in the bonds we cherish.”

Onam images 2025

From vibrant pookalams to boat races, Onam 2025 images bring alive the colours of the season. Here are some beautiful pictures to share.

Onam HD images

High-quality festive pictures make your wishes stand out. Download these Onam HD images to brighten your greetings this year.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)A festive Onam 2025 greeting with Kerala’s iconic boat and colourful decorations

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Bright Happy Onam 2025 wishes with diya, flowers, and prosperity symbols

Happy Onam images

Sometimes, an image says it better than words. These Happy Onam images are perfect for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook posts.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Onam Sadya feast with payasam and banana leaf delicacies – a symbol of prosperity

(Image Source : FREEPIK)King Mahabali, the beloved figure of Onam, welcoming prosperity and joy

Onam wishes images

Pairing heartfelt words with visuals adds extra charm. Explore these Onam wishes images to send to your loved ones instantly.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)A vibrant Kathakali dancer representing Kerala’s rich Onam traditions

(Image Source : FREEPIK)A beautifully decorated Kerala boat symbolising unity and celebrations during Onam

The festival of Onam is a reminder of love, unity, and gratitude. Whether you choose to send wishes in Malayalam, share inspiring quotes, or forward vibrant images, the essence lies in spreading joy.

This Onam 2025, let every greeting you send bring smiles, blessings, and festive warmth to those who matter most.