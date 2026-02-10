From Rs 8K to nearly Rs 5 lakh: Insanely expensive Teddy Day gifts you didn’t see coming Teddy Day gifting gets a grown-up refresh in 2026 with luxe bear-inspired picks, from designer charms to crystal keepsakes and collectible fragrances. A stylish upgrade on the childhood classic, perfect for modern Valentine’s gifting.

Valentine’s Week has always come with its own little to-do list. Roses one day, chocolates the next, a teddy somewhere in between. Cute, sure. But also a bit stuck in time. If you’re gifting a proper grown-up Valentine in 2026, the last-minute plushie grab doesn’t quite land the way it used to.

That said, today is February 10. Teddy Day still deserves its moment. The only difference is we’re doing it with better taste, a lot more polish, and seriously expensive upgrades. Think keepsake over toy, collectible over cliché. If you want to keep the theme but lose the predictability, these picks do the job nicely.

Celebrate Teddy Day 2026 with these 5 seriously expensive gifts

1. Burberry Thomas Bear Charm

If they’re the sort who would still grin at the sight of an actual teddy, just make it fashion. This miniature Thomas Bear comes fully styled in Burberry checks with a tiny trench coat, designed to clip onto a handbag or tote. It feels more like an accessory than a toy, and yes, the little wave detail makes it oddly endearing without tipping into childish.

Price: Rs 34,000

2. Ralph Lauren Lunar New Year Polo Bear Wool Jumper

For someone who enjoys quiet luxury with a hint of personality, Polo Bear knitwear is always a win. This Lunar New Year edition stands out in a soft creamy white, with the bear dressed sharply in a tux. It has that collector’s appeal Ralph Lauren fans swear by, festive without looking costume-y.

Price: Rs 67,400

(Image Source : RALPH LAUREN)Ralph Lauren’s Lunar New Year Polo Bear wool jumper

3. Swarovski Kris Bear I Adore You

Leaning into the corny side of romance is not a bad thing when it’s done well. This crystal Kris Bear figurine is sentimental in the most classic way. Sparkling, expressive, and made for display, it is the sort of gift that ends up living on a nightstand long after Valentine’s Week is over.

Price: Rs 15,900

(Image Source : SWAROVSKI)Swarovski Kris Bear I Adore You

4. Moschino Toy 2 Bubble Gum Eau De Toilette

This one keeps the teddy reference but makes it playful rather than literal. The bottle comes shaped like Moschino’s signature bear, finished in glossy pink. The fragrance opens with candied citrus and bubblegum notes, softens into florals and peach, and settles into musk and woods. Sweet, but balanced enough to wear beyond the novelty.

Price: Rs 7,830 for 100 ml

(Image Source : MOSCHINO)Moschino Toy 2 Bubble Gum Eau De Toilette

5. Judith Leiber Teddy Bear Albert Bag

If their style leans maximal and unapologetically dramatic, this is the showstopper. The Teddy Bear Albert bag is covered in crystals and styled like a ceremonial royal guard. It is less about practicality and more about making an entrance. Definitely for someone who enjoys statement pieces and a bit of theatrical flair.

Price: Rs 4,97,635

(Image Source : JUDITH LEIBER)Judith Leiber Teddy Bear Albert Bag

Teddy Day, but make it fashion. A little nostalgic, a lot more grown up.