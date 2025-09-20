Garba and Dandiya events in Gurugram [2025]: Top Navratri celebrations to attend This Navratri, Gurugram is set to host grand Garba and Dandiya events. Here’s the list of best venues with dates, timings and ticket details.

Navratri is not just a festival but a vibrant celebration of dance, music, and rich traditions. Gurugram has emerged as one of the most happening destinations for Navratri celebrations, with its Garba and Dandiya nights, which attracts people from all walks of life. The city comes alive as beautifully decorated venues, high-energy music, and colourful traditional attire set the stage for unforgettable nights of dance and devotion.

Several venues are hosting grand Garba and Dandiya events this year in Gurugram. Whether you are a seasoned dancer or just looking to participate in the event, Garba and Dandiya nights can be an unforgettable experience. Here are some of the best Garba and Dandiya events in Gurugram.

Best Garba and Dandiya 2025 events in Gurugram

Dandiya Dhamaka at Molecule IFC

Venue: Molecule IFC, Gurugram

Date/Time: September 27, 2025 / 9:00 PM

Ticket Price: From Rs. 399 onwards

Known for its high-energy beats and colourful vibes, this is where Gurgaon comes alive with music, dance, and festive joy.

The Grand Dandiya Bash at The Bristol Hotel

Venue: The Bristol Hotel, Gurugram

Date/Time: September 27, 2025 / 7:00 PM

Ticket Price: From Rs. 499 onwards

A spectacular night of traditional dance, music, and festive fun, bringing together families and friends for Navratri celebrations.

Dandiya Night at Huda Gymkhana Club

Venue: Huda Gymkhana Club, Gurugram

Date/Time: September 27, 2025 / 6:00 PM

Ticket Price: From Rs. 399 onwards

A community celebration that combines authentic Garba spirit with lively gatherings, perfect for families and first-time dancers.

Biggest Bollywood Dandiya Raas Season 8 at Goa Country Club

Venue: Goa Country Club By Pearl, Gurugram

Date/Time: September 27 – October 1, 2025 / 7:00 PM onwards

Ticket Price: From Rs. 399 onwards

A grand festive event mixing Bollywood glamour with traditional Garba, featuring dazzling performances and foot-tapping music.

Delhi Dandiya Fiesta at Kanerbaag

Venue: Kanerbaag, Gurugram

Date/Time: September 27 – September 28, 2025 / 7:00 PM onwards

Ticket Price: From Rs. 349 onwards

Set in a beautiful venue, this fiesta blends tradition with modern entertainment, making it a festive night for all age groups.

Quick highlights: Garba and Dandiya events in Gurugram 2025

