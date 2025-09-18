Hyderabad Garba and Dandiya events 2025: List of Navratri celebrations From Sandhya Convention to Taj Deccan, Hyderabad gears up for Navratri 2025. Here’s the list of Garba nights and Dandiya events with ticket details.

Navratri is more than just a festival; it is a celebration of dance, music, and tradition. The city comes alive as people take part in Garba and Dandiya. Dressed in vibrant attire, they come together in decorated venues and dance the night away.

Several venues are hosting grand Garba and Dandiya events this year in Hyderabad. Whether you are a seasoned dancer or just looking to participate in the event, Garba and Dandiya nights can be an unforgettable experience. Here are some of the best Garba and Dandiya events in Hyderabad.

Garba nights in Hyderabad 2025: List of events

Events Venue Date / Time Ticket Price Dola re Dola Navaratri Dandiya Mahotsav Sandhya Convention, Hyderabad From September 22, 2025 to October 2, 2025/ 7:01 PM onwards From Rs.299 onwards Navbharath Dandiya Utsav 2025 at Taj Deccan Taj Deccan, Hyderabad From September 22, 2025 to October 2, 2025/ 7:00 PM onwards Rs 199 onwards RAASLEELA 3.0 Subham Convention Centre, Hyderabad From September 26, 2025 to September 27, 2025/ 6:00 PM onwards From Rs.389 onwards Hyderabad’s Dandiya Utsav 2025 Jubilee Hills Convention Centre, Hyderabad From September 23, 2025 to October 2, 2025/ 7:00 PM onwards From Rs.199 onwards Hyderabad’s Biggest Dandiya Mahotsav 2025 Sri Palani Conventions, Hyderabad From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 7:00 PM onwards From Rs.99 onwards Celebrity Dandiya Nights Season 9 Novotel HICC, Hyderabad From September 22, 2025 to October 2, 2025/ 7:00 PM onwards From Rs.299 onwards Namdhari Gaurav Navratri Utsav S S Convention, Shamshabad From September 22, 2025 to October 1, 2025/ 8:00 PM onwards From Rs.600 onwards Dandiya Darbar 2.0 UNOS Food Market, Hyderabad From September 26, 2025 to October 2, 2025/ 4:00 PM onwards From Rs.199 onwards

Dola re Dola Navaratri Dandiya Mahotsav: Celebrate Navratri with energetic Garba and Dandiya beats at Dola re Dola, known for its festive ambience and vibrant crowd.

Navbharath Dandiya Utsav 2025 at Taj Deccan: Experience a blend of tradition and elegance at the Taj Deccan with live music, dance, and authentic Dandiya vibes.

RAASLEELA 3.0: Get ready for high-energy performances and colourful celebrations as RAASLEELA 3.0 brings Garba and Dandiya magic to life.

Hyderabad’s Dandiya Utsav 2025: One of the city’s most popular Navratri gatherings, offering electrifying music, dance, and festive vibe.

Hyderabad’s Biggest Dandiya Mahotsav 2025: Dance your heart out at the grandest Dandiya celebration in Hyderabad with dazzling lights, live performers, and non-stop fun.

Celebrity Dandiya Nights Season 9: Join the festive spirit with Hyderabad models headlining this much-awaited Dandiya night full of glamour and energy.

Namdhari Gaurav Navratri Utsav: A cultural extravaganza that blends traditional Garba with devotional performances, creating a soulful festive experience.

Dandiya Darbar 2.0: Step into a royal setting with Dandiya Darbar 2.0, where music, dance, and grandeur define the Navratri celebrations.

