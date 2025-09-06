Ganesh Visarjan 2025 quotes, captions, status and images to bid farewell to Bappa Celebrate Ganesh Visarjan 2025 with heartfelt quotes, captions, status ideas and images in Marathi, Hindi and English to bid Bappa an emotional farewell.

New Delhi:

Ganesh Visarjan on Setember 6, 2025, marks the emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha after days of joy, devotion, and celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi. As Bappa returns to his heavenly abode, devotees gather with music, dance, and prayers, chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!” with teary eyes and hopeful hearts.

In 2025, Ganesh Visarjan will be celebrated across India with grandeur and love. Many people express their devotion and emotions on Instagram, WhatsApp, and social media by sharing heartfelt quotes, captions, and images.

Here, we bring you the best Ganesh Visarjan quotes in Marathi, Hindi, and English, along with captions and status updates to make your farewell to Bappa even more special.

Also Read: Ganesh visarjan 2025 muhurat: Auspicious timings for Anant Chaturdashi

Ganpati Visarjan captions for Instagram

Bappa’s journey back home, our love forever Dancing our hearts out, bidding farewell to Ganpati Bappa. Visarjan is not goodbye, it’s “See you next year!” Ganpati Bappa Morya! Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya! Celebrating love, faith, and devotion with Bappa’s visarjan. Tears of goodbye, smiles of devotion. A farewell filled with dhol, taasha and infinite love. Taking blessings with us, till we welcome you again Bappa. Every visarjan is a reminder of eternal faith. Bappa, your presence makes our lives brighter.

Ganpati Bappa Visarjan quotes in English

“Ganesh Visarjan is not a goodbye, it’s a promise to welcome Bappa again with greater love.” “The end of Ganesh Chaturthi marks a new beginning of blessings in every home.” “Faith is not in the idol, but in the love we carry for Bappa in our hearts.” “Every visarjan is a journey of devotion, gratitude, and hope.” “Ganpati Bappa leaves, but his blessings remain forever.” “Visarjan teaches us the beauty of letting go with love and devotion.” “The ocean accepts Bappa, and in return gives us infinite blessings.” “Ganesh Visarjan reminds us that endings are just beginnings in disguise.” “The joy of welcoming Bappa is as divine as the tears of bidding him farewell.” “Every immersion carries away our troubles, leaving behind faith and peace.”

Ganesh Visarjan quotes in Hindi

“Ganpati Bappa hamesha humare dil mein rehte hain.” “Visarjan sirf vidai nahin, naye shuruaat ka sanket hai.” “Bappa ke aane se ghar mein khushiyaan hi khushiyaan aayi.” “Ganesh ji hamesha apne bhakton ke saath rehte hain.” “Bappa humein seekh dete hain tyag aur prem ki.” “Har visarjan ek nayi umeed lekar aata hai.” “Ganpati ji ke aashirwad se jeevan sukhmay ho jata hai.” “Bappa ka visarjan, bhakton ke liye ek pavitra yatra hai.” “Bappa ka ashirwad humesha humare saath hai.” “Ganesh Visarjan ke saath naye sapne bhi shuru hote hain.”

Ganesh Visarjan quotes in Marathi

“Ganpati Bappa Morya, pudhchya varshi lavkar ya!” “Visarjan he keval nirupan nahi, to premacha utsav aahe.” “Bappa cha darshan, aani visarjan, donhi pavitra aahet.” “Ganesh visarjanat asu aahet prem, shraddha aani aashirwad.” “Bappa la paathavtoy aaj, pan tyachi krupa hamesha sobat aahe.” “Ganpati visarjan mhanje premacha pavitra samarpan.” “Pratyek visarjan navi suruvaat gheun yeto.” “Bappa cha visarjan, bhaktanchya hrudayat sadhaiva rahto.” “Visarjanatil asraavaat, bhakti chi khol gaath aahe.” “Ganpati visarjan mhanje shuddh premacha utsav.”

Ganpati Visarjan status for WhatsApp

Ganpati Bappa Visarjan images and photos

Ganesh Visarjan is an emotional journey of devotion, gratitude, and faith. As Bappa leaves for his heavenly abode, he reminds us that love and blessings remain forever.

(Image Source : PTI)Devotees bid an emotional farewell as Ganpati idol is immersed in the river

(Image Source : PTI)A devotee takes Lord Ganesh into the sea during visarjan as waves crash around

Express your devotion through captions on Instagram, heartfelt quotes in Marathi and Hindi, or status updates on WhatsApp. Each word is a celebration of faith. Let’s bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa with love in our hearts and the hope that he returns next year with even more blessings.

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!