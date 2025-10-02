Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2025: Wishes, images and status videos October 2, 2025 marks Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti. Share wishes, quotes, images and WhatsApp video status to honour India’s two great leaders.

New Delhi:

October 2, 2025, is a day of double national pride as India celebrates both Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti. While Gandhi ji is remembered as the Father of the Nation and a global symbol of non-violence, Shastri ji is honoured for his humility and the inspiring slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.”

People across the country mark this special day by sharing wishes, quotes, images, and WhatsApp status videos. From schools and government institutions to social media platforms, tributes flow in for the two great leaders who shaped India’s destiny.

Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2025 wishes in English

Wishing everyone a Happy Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2025. On October 2, let us remember Gandhi ji’s truth and Shastri ji’s simplicity. Happy Gandhi & Shastri Jayanti! May their values guide our nation forever. A double tribute today—saluting Gandhi ji and Shastri ji. Wishing peace, unity, and strength on this Gandhi and Shastri Jayanti. Their vision still inspires India—Happy Jayanti of Gandhi ji & Shastri ji. May the teachings of truth and courage light our path. On this Jayanti, let us honour simplicity and non-violence. Remembering Gandhi ji and Shastri ji with respect and gratitude. October 2 is a reminder of honesty, unity, and sacrifice. Happy Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2025! Let us spread love and courage on this special day. Two great leaders, one great day—October 2. Wishing everyone inspiration from Gandhi ji and Shastri ji. May their ideals of truth and simplicity never fade. Today we celebrate values that define India. Jai Jawan Jai Kisan & truth shall prevail—Happy Jayanti. Gandhi ji and Shastri ji live forever in our hearts. Let us honour their life and sacrifice with gratitude. A day of pride for every Indian—October 2. Happy Gandhi and Shastri Jayanti to all. Remembering their struggle, sacrifice, and vision. May we follow their ideals of unity and progress. On this Jayanti, let’s pledge peace and honesty. Two leaders, one mission—India’s progress. Wishing you Gandhi & Shastri Jayanti blessings. Their principles are our strength forever. Happy October 2! Jai Hind! May their legacy inspire future generations. Gandhi ji and Shastri ji continue to guide India.

Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti wishes in Hindi

Gandhi ji aur Shastri ji ke janmadin par hardik shubhkamnayein. Satya aur ahimsa ke saath Jai Jawan Jai Kisan ko yaad karein. 2 October ko dono mahan netaon ko naman. Gandhi Jayanti aur Shastri Jayanti ki hardik badhai. Unke adarsh humesha humein prerna dete rahenge. Gandhi ji ki ahimsa aur Shastri ji ki saralta ko yaad karein. Jai Jawan Jai Kisan! Satya aur prem ki vijay ho. Gandhi ji aur Shastri ji ke vichar humein ekta ki raah dikhate hain. 2 October desh ke liye gaurav ka din hai. Gandhi aur Shastri Jayanti par sabko shubhkamnayein. Desh ke do mahan netaon ko shraddhanjali. Gandhi ji ka satya aur Shastri ji ka imandaari ek misaal hai. Gandhi aur Shastri ke adarsh humesha amar rahenge. 2 October ko dono netaon ki yaadon ko taza karein. Gandhi Jayanti aur Shastri Jayanti ki hardik shubhkamnayein. Satya, ahimsa aur kisanon ka gaurav—Happy Jayanti. Gandhi ji aur Shastri ji ke sapnon ko saakaar karein. 2 October ke is pavitra din par dono ko naman. Gandhi aur Shastri ke updesh humein jeevan ki raah dikhate hain. Happy Gandhi & Shastri Jayanti 2025! Ahimsa aur saralta ki prerna ko yaad karein. Jai Jawan Jai Kisan! Jai Hind! Gandhi ji aur Shastri ji ke tyag ko yaad karein. 2 October ko desh ke do mahan putron ko naman. Gandhi aur Shastri Jayanti ke avsar par prem failayein. Shastri ji ka nara aur Gandhi ji ka satya humara margdarshan hai. Gandhi aur Shastri Jayanti ke din rashtra ekta ka sandesh de. 2 October ko har ghar mein deshbhakti ghoonjti hai. Gandhi ji aur Shastri ji ka jeevan hum sabke liye misaal hai. Gandhi Jayanti aur Shastri Jayanti ke is din ko gaurav se manayein.

Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti wishes images

Here are Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2025 images that you can share on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook to spread their inspiring legacy.

Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti video status

Celebrate October 2 with short clips. Download and share Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti WhatsApp video status to honour the leaders.

As we celebrate October 2, 2025, let us remember both Gandhi ji’s message of truth and non-violence, and Shastri ji’s call for courage and simplicity. Sharing wishes, quotes, images, and video status is a simple way to honour their legacy and inspire the younger generation.