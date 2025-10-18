Dhanteras 2025 video status and images to share today Dhanteras 2025 is here! Celebrate this day of wealth and light with Happy Dhanteras videos, photos and WhatsApp statuses in Hindi, Marathi and English. Download short festive clips and beautiful images to share blessings, good luck and positivity with your loved ones today.

New Delhi:

Dhanteras is finally here! Being celebrated today, October 18, 2025, this special day marks the beginning of Diwali, which is said to be the festival of lights and prosperity. On this day, people pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari for good health, happiness, and wealth. Along with shopping for gold and silver, everyone loves sharing Happy Dhanteras status videos and photos on WhatsApp and social media to spread festive joy online.

If you’re looking for the latest Dhanteras video status downloads or beautiful Dhanteras images to post on Instagram or WhatsApp, you’re in the right place. Here you’ll find Happy Dhanteras video status with messages in Hindi, English, and Marathi, and special status photos to share with friends and family. These short clips and pictures are perfect to set the festive vibe all day!

Happy Dhanteras Video Status Download (2025)

Start your Dhanteras celebration online with these cheerful video statuses.

Dhanteras WhatsApp Status Video

Light up your WhatsApp today with these short Dhanteras clips filled with festive sparkle, positive vibes, and traditional charm.

Dhanteras Status in Hindi

Celebrate this Dhanteras by sharing short and heartfelt Hindi status videos filled with blessings, lights, and Lakshmi maa’s grace.

Dhanteras Status in Marathi

Watch and share these Marathi Dhanteras videos full of festive energy, diyas, and heartfelt wishes for wealth and happiness.

Dhanteras Status in English

Spread positivity and joy with these English Dhanteras status videos, simple and perfect for your WhatsApp or Instagram story!

Dhanteras Special Status Download

Looking for something unique? Here are Dhanteras-special videos and short clips.

Happy Dhanteras Status Photo & Images

These festive photos and images capture the spirit of Dhanteras.

Dhanteras is all about light, love, and luck. Share these Happy Dhanteras 2025 videos, photos, and status messages with everyone you care about.

May Goddess Lakshmi bless every home with happiness and prosperity.