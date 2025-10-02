Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2025: Status videos and messages to share Celebrate Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2025 on October 2 and 14 with WhatsApp status and video downloads to share with pride and devotion.

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2025 will be observed on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, with the main function at Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur also being held on October 2 (Dussehra). The day marks the historic moment when Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with lakhs of followers in 1956, beginning a new chapter of social equality and spiritual awakening.

On this occasion, followers across India share wishes, quotes, and videos to spread the message of liberty, equality, and fraternity. If you’re looking for special status videos and messages to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, here are curated options.

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din status video download

Here are inspirational Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din status video downloads you can use on WhatsApp and other platforms to mark the occasion.

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din status

Looking for short and meaningful Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din status updates? Share these lines with pride on social media to honour Babasaheb and his vision.

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2025 is not just about celebration but about remembering Babasaheb Ambedkar’s courage and vision for an equal society. Whether you post a short status line or download a video, every share spreads the message of compassion, truth, and fraternity.