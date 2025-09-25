Delhi’s top Ramlila and Dussehra melas 2025: From Red Fort to Dwarka This Dussehra 2025, Delhi comes alive with vibrant Ramlila plays, food stalls, fireworks, and family-friendly melas. Bookmark the city’s 10 best celebrations.

New Delhi:

By October, Delhi becomes a spectacle of lights, crackers, and giant-than-life effigies of Ravana. From the heritage Red Fort lawns to busy neighbourhood grounds, Dussehra melas in Delhi mix mythology, theatre, food, and entertainment.

If you’re looking for the perfect family outing this festive season, nothing beats the charm of a Dussehra mela. Delhi’s Dussehra melas are more than just Ravana Dahan! They’re about Ramleela plays, buzzing food stalls, joyrides for kids, and that unbeatable festive vibe. Here are the top 10 melas to bookmark for 2025.

Top Dussehra melas in Delhi 2025 you can’t miss

1. Ramlila Maidan: Delhi’s oldest stage for Ravana Dahan

One of Delhi's oldest and most iconic venues for Ramlila, the Ramlila Maidan draws huge crowds every year.

One of the oldest and most famous grounds of Delhi for Ramlila, the Ramlila Maidan attracts massive audiences annually. The Ravana Dahan in this area is a stunning affair, coupled with festive parades and cultural events.

2. Red Fort Luv Kush Ramlila: Star-studded shows and grand effigies

The Red Fort lawns are where some of the largest Ramleelas take place, such as the popular Luv Kush Ramlila. Featuring dramatic plays, star-studded appearances, and a giant effigy burning, this site is always a crowd favourite.

3. Subhash Maidan Ramlila (Shri Dharmik Leela Committee)

This mela, situated close to the Red Fort, is another ancient site where classic Ramlila plays are performed. Families prefer the blend of devotional drama and festive fair atmosphere.

4. Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Mandi House

For an artistic and cultural interpretation, the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra stages a theatre Ramleela with dazzling costumes, choreography, and music at its Mandi House auditorium.

5. DDA Ground, Pitampura (NSP)

It's one of the most happening neighbourhood melas in North-West Delhi. In addition to the Ravana Dahan, there are food stalls selling festival food, toys, and handicrafts, ideal for a family evening outing.

6. DDA Grounds, Patparganj

Residents of East Delhi throng this mela for the local flavour. The big draw here is the Ramleela that will hold viewers spellbound with strong dialogues and classic narration.

7. Janakpuri Ramlila Ground

Popular in West Delhi, the Janakpuri Ramlila Ground sees one of the largest neighbourhood celebrations. Big effigies, fireworks, and a lively community meet are on the cards.

8. Dwarka Ground, Sector 10

South-West Delhi's Dwarka Ground is known for its family-friendly ambience.

South-West Delhi's Dwarka Ground is famous for its family atmosphere. The mela has cultural events, food stalls, and an old-fashioned Ravana Dahan, which attracts a huge local crowd.

9. Keshav Puram Ramlila Ground

If you prefer fewer crowds, the Keshav Puram mela is a better choice. It's famous for its devotional Ramleela shows and community spirit.

10. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Grounds

Aside from being a sporting complex, JLN Stadium, every now and then, becomes an arena for cultural fests. For Dussehra, it holds scaled-up celebrations, stage shows, and mela activities.

Whether you like the splendour of Red Fort's Ramlila or the local spirit of Janakpuri and Pitampura, there's no dearth of Dussehra melas in Delhi. This season, make advance bookings, prioritise safety, and soak up the festive lights, hues, and communal atmosphere that Dussehra brings to the city.

