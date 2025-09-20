Dussehra Mela in Sector 29 Gurugram: Tickets, timings, attractions and Metro guide The Dussehra Mela 2025 in Gurugram Sector 29, Leisure Valley Park, is back with Ravana Dahan, cultural shows, thrilling rides, and food stalls. Here’s all you need to know—dates, timings, tickets, and highlights.

The much-awaited Dussehra Mela 2025 in Gurugram is back, bringing together culture, festivity, and community celebrations. Every year, the mela draws thousands of visitors who gather to witness the symbolic burning of the effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran, marking the victory of good over evil.

This year, the Dussehra Mela at Sector 29, Gurugram, promises an even more vibrant and entertaining experience at Leisure Valley Park. Running from September 6 to October 5, 2025, the mela combines traditional festivities with new-age entertainment, attracting families and youngsters alike for a month-long celebration of food, shopping, rides, and cultural events.

Dussehra Mela 2025 in Gurugram: Dates and Venue

Dates: September 6 to October 5, 2025

September 6 to October 5, 2025 Venue: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram

Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram Entry Fee: Rs 50 per person (special attractions cost extra)

Mela Attractions at Sector 29 Leisure Valley

The 2025 mela features a wide variety of attractions catering to all age groups. Highlights include:

Mermaid (Jalpari) Show

Underwater tunnel aquarium (Fish Tunnel)

Themed Dinosaur Park

Whispering Garden

London City-inspired entertainment zone

Alongside these, visitors can enjoy classic rides like the Giant Wheel, Columbus, Dragon Train, Bungee Jumping, and Dashing Cars, making it a must-visit family destination.

Entertainment and Cultural Highlights

Evenings at the Sector 29 Dussehra Mela will be filled with vibrant cultural performances. Visitors can enjoy:

Dandiya and Garba nights

Live music shows

Traditional folk dances

Ravana Dahan on Dussehra night

There are also dedicated spaces for food festivals, family picnics, and photo zones, making it an all-round festive experience.

Dussehra Mela Gurugram Sector 29: Timings, Tickets and Nearest Metro

Timings: 3 PM to 11 PM daily

3 PM to 11 PM daily Entry Ticket: Rs 50 (special attractions like Jalpari Show and Dinosaur Park cost extra)

Rs 50 (special attractions like Jalpari Show and Dinosaur Park cost extra) Nearest Metro: IFFCO Chowk Metro Station (well-connected to Delhi NCR)

With its mix of traditional celebrations, thrilling rides, cultural performances, and modern attractions, the Dussehra Mela 2025 in Gurgaon Sector 29 Leisure Valley Park promises a festive outing like no other. Whether with family or friends, it’s the perfect place to celebrate Navratri and Dussehra in the heart of Gurugram.

