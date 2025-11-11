Children’s Day 2025: Speeches in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Punjabi and Assamese for school celebrations Every 14 November, India celebrates the joy of childhood and remembers Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s love for young minds. Here are inspiring Children’s Day speeches in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Punjabi and Assamese for students to deliver in schools across the country.

New Delhi:

Every year, Children's Day is celebrated throughout India on November 14, the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. Known as Chacha Nehru, he believed that children are the true strength and future of a country. His love and regard for the innocence and perspective of young minds moulded the day into a national celebration of innocence, dreams and limitless energy

This day is not only about balloons and chocolates or about schools having fun—there is a greater responsibility for the country to nurture young minds through love, guidance, and opportunities. Schools and communities hold speeches, cultural programs, and enjoyable activities to commemorate the future of the country: children. Here are examples of Children's Day speeches in various Indian languages that serve as inspiration for students to share their perspectives of this day in their own voice.

Children’s Day Speech in Hindi

Namaste sabhi ko,

Aaj hum Bal Diwas mana rahe hain — yah din hamare pehle Pradhan Mantri Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji ko samarpit hai. Ve bachchon se bahut pyaar karte the aur maante the ki bachche hamare desh ka bhavishya hain. Humein unke sapnon ko saakaar karne ke liye har bachche ko shiksha, pyaar aur avsar dena chahiye. Aaiye hum sab milkar bachchon ke ujwal bhavishya ke liye kaam karein.

Children’s Day Speech in Tamil

Anaivarukkum vanakkam,

Indru naam kuzhandhaigal dhinam kondadugiroam. Idhu Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru avargalin pirandha naal. Avar kuzhandhaigalai migavum nesithaar, matrum avargal nattu inaiya bhavishyam endru nambinaar. Naam anaivarum kuzhandhaigal kanavugalai valarkka anbu matrum kalvi koduppom.

Children’s Day Speech in Kannada

Ellarigu namaskara,

Indu naavu makkala dinavannu aacharistiddheve. Idu namma modala pradhanamantri Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru avara janmadina. Avaru makkalaannu tumba preetisuttiddaru mattu makkalu deshada bhavishya endu nambidaru. Makkala shikshana mattu santoshakke naavu sahakara kodona.

Children’s Day Speech in Punjabi

Sat Sri Akaal sab nu,

Aaj asin Bal Divas mana rahe haan. Eh din sade pehle Pradhan Mantri Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji di yaad vich manaya janda hai. Oh bachiyan naal bahut pyar karde san te mende san ki bachhe desh da bhavikh ne. Aao asin bachiyan nu pyaar, sikhya te khushi dende haan.

Short Speech for Kids in Assamese

Sokolké nomoskar,

Aji ami shishu divas ulojapan kori aso. Ei din to Bharotor prothom Pradhan Montri Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’r jonmodin. Teo shishu sokalok bhal pwa asil aru koi asil — “Shishuei deshor bhobishyat.” Aami shishu sokalok ke sikhya aru morome gorhi tolabo lage.

