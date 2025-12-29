Chennai New Year parties 2026: Best events, venues and celebration plans Chennai welcomes 2026 with elegant hotel parties, beachside evenings, club nights and cultural programmes. Here’s a curated list of the city’s best New Year celebrations.

New Year’s Eve in Chennai doesn’t shout; it settles in slowly. The city prefers its celebrations thoughtful, well-paced and rooted in comfort. There are parties, of course, but there’s also live music, seaside dinners, rooftop countdowns and hotel gatherings that feel elegant rather than overwhelming. By the evening of December 31, the city finds its rhythm, festive but never frantic.

What makes Chennai’s New Year special is balance. You can dance if you want to, or you can simply eat well, listen to music and watch the year turn quietly. From luxury hotels and beachside venues to clubs and cultural spaces, here’s how Chennai is celebrating the New Year 2026.

New Year celebration in Chennai: Events to know

1) New Year’s Eve at The Leela Palace Chennai

Why to attend: This is New Year’s Eve done the old-school luxury way, with good music, a thoughtfully planned dinner and a crowd that likes to dress up without turning the night into chaos. If calm elegance is your vibe, this fits perfectly.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Location: MRC Nagar

Cost: Rs 8,000 onwards

Where to book: Hotel website / Concierge

2) NYE Countdown Party – Bay 146, Savera Hotel

Why to attend: A rooftop setting, DJs who know how to pace the night, and just enough buzz to feel festive without being overwhelming. Works well for small groups who want music, views and conversation.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 8:30 pm onwards

Location: Savera Hotel, Mylapore

Cost: Rs 3,500 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow / Hotel reservations

3) New Year’s Eve at Pasha – The Park Chennai

Why to attend: Pasha does what it’s always done best on New Year’s Eve, loud music, a packed floor and people who come ready to dance through the countdown and beyond.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 9:00 pm onwards

Location: The Park Hotel, Nungambakkam

Cost: Rs 4,000 onwards

Where to book: BookMyShow

4) Beachside New Year Celebration – Surf Turf, ECR

Why to attend: Sea breeze, open skies and music that feels less clubby and more relaxed. This one’s about space, sound and soaking in the last night of the year without walls closing in.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 7:30 pm onwards

Location: East Coast Road (ECR)

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Where to book: District / Event platforms

5) New Year’s Eve Dinner & Music – Taj Coromandel

Why to attend: A quieter, well-paced evening built around food, live music and conversation. The crowd here prefers comfort and polish over loud countdowns.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 7:00 pm onwards

Location: Nungambakkam

Cost: Rs 7,000 onwards

Where to book: Hotel website / Concierge

6) New Year Party – Gatsby 2000

Why to attend: A familiar Chennai favourite. DJs, regulars, and a dance floor that fills up fast and stays busy well past midnight.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: 9:00 pm onwards

Location: Royapettah

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

Where to book: Direct reservation / Event platforms

7) Cultural New Year Evening – Kalakshetra / City cultural spaces

Why attend: For those who’d rather welcome the new year quietly. Classical performances, cultural programmes and a reflective mood instead of loud music.

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: Evening onwards

Location: South Chennai

Cost: Free / ticketed (varies)

Where to book: Venue websites / Local listings

Happy New Year!

