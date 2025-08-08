No Chandra Grahan on Raksha Bandhan 2025: When and where will the next lunar eclipse be visible? Celebrate Rakhi 2025 with peace of mind! There's no eclipse on this day. The second lunar eclipse will happen later in September.

New Delhi:

Every year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the Shravan Purnima. A lot of people are confused about whether this day will see an eclipse or not.

This confusion arises because solar eclipses (Surya Grahan) typically occur on new moon days (Amavasya) and lunar eclipses (Chandra Grahan) typically occur on full moon days (Purnima). However, this does not imply that every Purnima or Amavasya will see an eclipse.

Eclipses only occur when certain planetary conditions are met. Raksha Bandhan will not be eclipsed this year, so you can enjoy the festival without any trouble. Let's now look at which Purnima will see the next lunar eclipse.

When is the second lunar eclipse of 2025?

On September 7, the full moon day of the Bhadrapad month, there will be the second lunar eclipse of the year. The eclipse begins at 9:57 p.m. and ends at 1:26 a.m.

Where will the eclipse be visible on 7 September?

The unique aspect is that this eclipse will be visible in India as well. All of Asia, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, Western and North America, Africa, and the eastern part of South America, including India, will be able to see this eclipse.

Zodiac sign and nakshatra affected by this eclipse

Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra and Aquarius will host the second lunar eclipse of 2025. People born under Aquarius and Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra should take extra caution during this eclipse.

Planetary positions during the eclipse

The Sun, Ketu, and Mercury will be in the seventh house from the moon during the eclipse, while Rahu will be with the moon. Additionally, the moon will position Mars in the eighth house, Venus in the sixth, Jupiter in the fifth, and Saturn in the second. Astrology predicts that this lunar eclipse will have a significant impact.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on religious beliefs. India TV does not confirm the scientific validity of such claims.)

