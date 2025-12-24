Best Christmas parties in Delhi-NCR: Where to party on Christmas Eve and Day Christmas in Delhi-NCR means loud music, packed dance floors and festive cocktails. Here’s a curated list of the best Christmas parties across Delhi, Gurugram and Noida this season.

New Delhi:

Christmas in Delhi-NCR isn’t about carols and quiet dinners. It’s loud, glittery, slightly chaotic, and that’s exactly the charm. From hotel ballroom blowouts to DJ-led nightclub nights and cosy expat bars doing things properly, here’s where the city actually parties on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas parties in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida are hard to miss. So make the best of this exciting time and party on!

Best Christmas parties in Delhi

Keya – The Chanakya, New Delhi

Why it stands out: This is polished Christmas, not college chaos. Think curated cocktails, dressed-up crowd, live DJ sets and a guest list that knows how to let loose. Ideal if you want glamour without a hangover regret.

When: Christmas Eve & Christmas Night

Location: The Chanakya Mall

Cost: Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000 (cover + drinks, varies by night)

Tamasha – Connaught Place

Why it stands out: If Delhi had a default Christmas party venue, this would be it. Loud music, packed dance floor, festive cocktails and zero pretence. Not subtle, but very effective.

When: Christmas Eve night

Location: Connaught Place

Cost: Rs 2,500–Rs 4,000 (couples / stag packages)

Dear Donna, Aerocity

Why it stands out: Cabaret energy, glamorous crowd and a Christmas playlist that leans more pop than prayer. This is for people who want drama, heels and a very late night.

When: Christmas Eve

Location: Aerocity

Cost: Rs 4,000–Rs 6,000+

Summer House Café – Hauz Khas

Why it stands out: Still one of the most reliable Christmas Eve dance parties in South Delhi. Expect throwback hits, student energy and a packed floor till closing.

When: Christmas Eve

Location: Hauz Khas Village

Cost: Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000

Best Christmas parties in Gurugram

CyberHub Social

Why it stands out: Corporate Christmas done right. Office groups, after-hours energy, DJs, Christmas cocktails, and nobody pretending this is a “quiet dinner”.

When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Location: DLF CyberHub

Cost: Rs 2,000–Rs 3,500

Diablo – The Lalit Mangar

Why it stands out: A destination party with a luxe crowd. DJs, outdoor vibes, dramatic lighting and a more curated guest list than most Gurgaon clubs.

When: Christmas Eve Night

Location: Faridabad-Gurgaon Road

Cost: Rs 5,000– Rs 6,000+

Soho Club – Gurgaon

Why it stands out: Private-club energy without the stiffness. Strong DJ line-ups, dressed-up crowd and late-night momentum that feels genuinely festive.

When: Christmas Eve

Location: Golf Course Road

Cost: Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000

Best Christmas parties in Noida

Ministry of Sound – Noida

Why it stands out: Big-room party, EDM-heavy sets and a crowd that comes specifically to dance. If you want a full-scale nightclub Christmas, this is it.

When: Christmas Eve

Location: Noida Sector 18

Cost: Rs 2,500–Rs 4,000

Lord of the Drinks – Noida

Why it stands out: Reliable, festive and social. Christmas décor, themed cocktails and a crowd that mixes office groups with regulars.

When: Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Location: Gardens Galleria Mall

Cost: Rs 2,000–Rs 3,500

Sutra Gastropub – Noida

Why it stands out: A slightly calmer but still party-friendly option. Good for groups who want drinks, music and conversation without full nightclub chaos.

When: Christmas Eve

Location: Sector 38

Cost: Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000

Dress warm, travel safely, and have a merry Christmas!

