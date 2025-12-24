Best Christmas parties in Delhi-NCR: Where to party on Christmas Eve and Day

Christmas in Delhi-NCR isn’t about carols and quiet dinners. It’s loud, glittery, slightly chaotic, and that’s exactly the charm. From hotel ballroom blowouts to DJ-led nightclub nights and cosy expat bars doing things properly, here’s where the city actually parties on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Christmas parties in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida are hard to miss. So make the best of this exciting time and party on!
Best Christmas parties in Delhi
Keya – The Chanakya, New Delhi
- Why it stands out: This is polished Christmas, not college chaos. Think curated cocktails, dressed-up crowd, live DJ sets and a guest list that knows how to let loose. Ideal if you want glamour without a hangover regret.
- When: Christmas Eve & Christmas Night
- Location: The Chanakya Mall
- Cost: Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000 (cover + drinks, varies by night)
Tamasha – Connaught Place
- Why it stands out: If Delhi had a default Christmas party venue, this would be it. Loud music, packed dance floor, festive cocktails and zero pretence. Not subtle, but very effective.
- When: Christmas Eve night
- Location: Connaught Place
- Cost: Rs 2,500–Rs 4,000 (couples / stag packages)
Dear Donna, Aerocity
- Why it stands out: Cabaret energy, glamorous crowd and a Christmas playlist that leans more pop than prayer. This is for people who want drama, heels and a very late night.
- When: Christmas Eve
- Location: Aerocity
- Cost: Rs 4,000–Rs 6,000+
Summer House Café – Hauz Khas
- Why it stands out: Still one of the most reliable Christmas Eve dance parties in South Delhi. Expect throwback hits, student energy and a packed floor till closing.
- When: Christmas Eve
- Location: Hauz Khas Village
- Cost: Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000
Best Christmas parties in Gurugram
CyberHub Social
- Why it stands out: Corporate Christmas done right. Office groups, after-hours energy, DJs, Christmas cocktails, and nobody pretending this is a “quiet dinner”.
- When: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Location: DLF CyberHub
- Cost: Rs 2,000–Rs 3,500
Diablo – The Lalit Mangar
- Why it stands out: A destination party with a luxe crowd. DJs, outdoor vibes, dramatic lighting and a more curated guest list than most Gurgaon clubs.
- When: Christmas Eve Night
- Location: Faridabad-Gurgaon Road
- Cost: Rs 5,000– Rs 6,000+
Soho Club – Gurgaon
- Why it stands out: Private-club energy without the stiffness. Strong DJ line-ups, dressed-up crowd and late-night momentum that feels genuinely festive.
- When: Christmas Eve
- Location: Golf Course Road
- Cost: Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000
Best Christmas parties in Noida
Ministry of Sound – Noida
- Why it stands out: Big-room party, EDM-heavy sets and a crowd that comes specifically to dance. If you want a full-scale nightclub Christmas, this is it.
- When: Christmas Eve
- Location: Noida Sector 18
- Cost: Rs 2,500–Rs 4,000
Lord of the Drinks – Noida
- Why it stands out: Reliable, festive and social. Christmas décor, themed cocktails and a crowd that mixes office groups with regulars.
- When: Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
- Location: Gardens Galleria Mall
- Cost: Rs 2,000–Rs 3,500
Sutra Gastropub – Noida
- Why it stands out: A slightly calmer but still party-friendly option. Good for groups who want drinks, music and conversation without full nightclub chaos.
- When: Christmas Eve
- Location: Sector 38
- Cost: Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000
Dress warm, travel safely, and have a merry Christmas!
Also read: 5 Christmas carnival spots in Delhi you can’t miss this season