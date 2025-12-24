5 Christmas carnival spots in Delhi you can’t miss this season Planning Christmas in Delhi this year? From lively carnivals to festive markets and beautifully lit malls, here are five must-visit places in the capital to soak in the Christmas spirit, enjoy food, music and holiday celebrations.

New Delhi:

When Christmas approaches in 2025, Delhi will be filled with the spirit of Christmas, with many joyous activities like the decorations, music and festive markets that have something for everyone - whether you're looking for soulful Christmas carols or European-style Christmas markets, or just to spend time with family, or to feel energetic in exuberant street environments. During the Christmas season this year, the following five places to visit will not disappoint:

German Christmas Market, PSOI Lawns (Chanakyapuri)

Step into a slice of Europe right in the heart of Delhi. The German Christmas Market brings festive cheer with twinkling lights, mulled wine, waffles, pretzels and seasonal treats that fill the air with warmth.

Best for: Food lovers & winter market strolls

Location: PSOI Lawns, Chanakyapuri

Select Citywalk Christmas Carnival (Saket)

Delhi's Select Citywalk is an Instagram favourite, particularly during the festive season, where each year the mall becomes an elaborate Christmas Wonderland in December, with a large Christmas tree at its centre, hundreds of thousands of fairy lights, live carol performances and thousands of colourful decorations creating a festive atmosphere from morning to evening.

Best for: Festive shopping & family outings

Timing: Typically 11 AM–11 PM

Location: Select Citywalk, Saket

DLF Promenade Christmas Carnival (Vasant Kunj)

DLF Promenade is perfect for those wanting to experience festive decorations whilst also doing some high-end shopping and enjoying great music and entertainment. The carnival-like atmosphere lasts nearly all of December.

Best for: Stylish festive strolls & music events

Timing: Around 11 AM–10 PM (throughout December)

The Great Dwarka Christmas Carnival (Vegas Mall Grounds)

For a more festival-style experience outside of malls and churches, The Great Dwarka Christmas Carnival brings vibrant energy with games, DJ sets, food stalls, rides and performances.

Best for: Carnival rides & festive entertainment

Venues: DDA Ground, Sector 14, near Vegas Mall

Holiday Lights and Christmas Buzz (Connaught Place)

Although Connaught Place (CP) is not itself an event, at Christmastime it is certainly one of the most beautiful places to celebrate in Delhi. The streets are aglow with lights, the cafes serve festive menus, the musicians and performers add life to each night, and decorations adorn every corner.

Best for: Night strolls, street energy & food exploration

Location: Central Delhi

ALSO READ: Christmas 2025 party sorted: 10 super-fun games that bring everyone together