Bail Pola 2025 WhatsApp status videos: Celebrate and share today Make Bail Pola 2025 more special with Marathi WhatsApp status and videos. Download and share festive greetings with your loved ones.

Bail Pola 2025 is being celebrated today, 22 August 2025. Across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Karnataka, farmers honour their beloved bulls and oxen with puja, decorations, and festive processions.

In the digital age, sharing heartfelt statuses, videos and images has become a way to spread this joy with loved ones.

Celebrate Bail Pola 2025 with traditional Marathi status lines that carry the warmth of the festival. These short wishes are perfect for WhatsApp and social media shares today.

On 22 August 2025, people are sharing colourful videos of decorated bulls, dhol-tasha processions, and rangoli art as WhatsApp statuses. Here are some popular ideas and clips to make your updates festive.

From gratitude towards bulls to festive joy at home, these short status messages capture the essence of Bail Pola. Use them to wish friends, family, and community groups today.

As Bail Pola 2025 is celebrated today, 22 August 2025, let’s honour the animals that are the backbone of farming life.

Beyond the puja and decorations, sharing statuses and videos is a way to keep tradition alive while connecting with friends digitally. May this Bail Pola bring prosperity, gratitude, and happiness to every home.