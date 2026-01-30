Amrit Udyan 2026 travel guide: Best things to see and how to get there Discover the stunning attractions of Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan, from themed gardens and floral displays to bonsai collections and learn the best ways to reach this iconic Delhi botanical garden with metro, shuttle, road and train details.

New Delhi:

Amrit Udyan, once known as the Mughal Garden, is one of New Delhi’s most iconic and beautiful green spaces, nestled within the sprawling Rashtrapati Bhavan estate. Every year, this garden is opened to the public during the annual Amrit Udyan Utsav, giving nature lovers, families, students, and visitors from across India a chance to see stunning floral displays, carefully designed garden sections, and an unforgettable experience of nature and heritage blended together.

For 2026, the Amrit Udyan Utsav is scheduled to welcome visitors from February 3 to March 31, 2026. The gardens are open six days a week (closed on Mondays and on March 4 for Holi) between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM, with the last entry at 5:15 PM.

Special Attractions at Amrit Udyan Utsav 2026

Spectacular Floral Displays: The garden features thousands of flowers in full bloom, which include vibrant roses, colourful tulips, lilies, petunias, marigolds and seasonal Indian flowers arranged in artistic patterns, creating breathtaking views and perfect photo spots.

Musical Fountains: Rhythmic water features add charm to your stroll, making both children and adults pause and enjoy the refreshing sounds and movement.

Themed and Special Gardens

Herbal Garden: Showcases medicinal and Ayurvedic plants with descriptive labels.

Spiritual Garden: A quiet, calming spot designed for reflection.

Bonsai Garden: Features beautifully crafted miniature trees.

Circular Garden: Symmetrical and visually striking flower beds.

Vertical Garden: Demonstrates modern, space-efficient gardening techniques.

How to Reach Amrit Udyan

By Metro

Central Secretariat Metro Station (Yellow and Blue Lines)

Udyog Bhawan Metro Station (Yellow and Blue Lines)

From either station, the garden is a short walk or an auto-rickshaw ride away.

By Bus

Several DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) bus routes have stops near Rashtrapati Bhavan. Using a bus route planner or app makes finding the nearest stop simple.

By Car or Auto

While there is limited parking near the Udyan, hiring a taxi, auto, or rideshare service is a convenient way to reach the venue.

By Train

The garden is roughly 4–9 km from major railway stations like New Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station and Old Delhi Railway Station.

