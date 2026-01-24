Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan: Opening dates, timings, ticket price and entry gate Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open to the public from February 3 to March 31, 2026. Spread across 15 acres, the garden offers themed sections, free entry, fixed visiting hours and access through a designated gate in central Delhi.

New Delhi:

Tucked inside Rashtrapati Bhavan, Amrit Udyan is not just another public garden. Spread across 15 acres, it has long been seen as the quiet heart of the President’s estate. Over the years, it has grown beyond its original lawns to include themed gardens, curated green spaces and areas designed for children and wellness.

What makes Amrit Udyan special is how carefully it has evolved. Alongside the Central and Circular Gardens, newer additions such as Herbal Gardens, the Bonsai Garden, Arogya Vanam and Bal Vatika now form part of the visitor experience. It remains one of the few spaces in the capital where heritage, nature and public access meet without noise or hurry.

Amrit Udyan opening dates and closed day

The Amrit Udyan will be open to the public from February 3 to March 31, 2026. Visitors can plan their visit across this window, which is considered one of the best times of the year to see the gardens in bloom.

The garden will remain closed on Mondays. It will be open to visitors on all other days of the week during the announced period.

Amrit Udyan timings

Amrit Udyan will be open from 10 am to 6 pm on visiting days. The last entry is allowed at 5:15 pm, giving visitors enough time to explore without rushing through the grounds.

Amrit Udyan ticket price and booking details

Entry to Amrit Udyan is completely free of cost. There is no ticket fee, and visitors are not required to make any payment to access the gardens.

However, visitors are required to register for a visit slot. This can be done in two ways. Online registration is available through the official Rashtrapati Bhavan website, where visitors can select a date and time slot and receive a digital entry pass. A valid mobile number is required for registration.

For those who do not book online, walk-in registration is also permitted. Visitors can register at the self-service kiosks near Gate No. 35 on arrival, subject to availability. Visitors with online bookings are advised to carry their digital pass on their phone and arrive within the allotted time slot. A valid government-issued photo ID may be required for verification at the entry gate.

Amrit Udyan entry gate and how to reach

Entry to Amrit Udyan is permitted through Gate No. 35 of Rashtrapati Bhavan, located near North Avenue. Visitors are advised to use only the designated entry gate and follow on-site instructions for smooth access.

