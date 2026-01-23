Republic Day Parade 2026 timing, tickets status and location details The Republic Day Parade on January 26 begins at 9:30 am. Here’s the exact parade timing, ticket availability status and location details for spectators in Delhi.

New Delhi:

The Republic Day parade is one of those mornings that slows the country down. Roads empty out early. Television volumes go up. Delhi wakes before the sun because something formal, precise and deeply familiar is about to unfold.

It is not a spectacle built for surprise. It works because it rarely changes. The timings are exact. The routines are fixed. And every year, people still plan their day around it.

Republic Day Parade timing on January 26

The Republic Day parade on January 26 begins at 9:30 am sharp. Spectators are advised to reach the venue well in advance. Gates open from around 7:00 am, with security checks taking time due to layered screening and restricted items. Late arrivals are usually not permitted entry once the parade has begun.

The main parade lasts close to 90 minutes, though the full event stretches longer when ceremonial arrivals and departures are included. The President’s arrival marks the official start. The Prime Minister’s wreath-laying at the National War Memorial happens earlier in the morning, before the parade moves to its primary location.

Television coverage typically starts before 9:00 am and runs through the flypast. The flypast signals the close of the parade sequence.

Republic Day Parade tickets availability status

As of January 23, Republic Day parade tickets are no longer available for purchase. Ticket sales for the parade are conducted in advance and close well before Republic Day. The Ministry of Defence completes both online sales through the Aamantran portal and offline counter sales in Delhi earlier in January, subject to limited quotas. Once this window closes, no fresh tickets are released.

Is there on-the-day ticket sale for Republic Day Parade?

There is no on-the-day or walk-in ticket sale for the Republic Day parade. Entry is strictly restricted to spectators who already hold valid tickets issued during the official sales period.

Only tickets purchased earlier through authorised channels are valid. Government-issued photo ID matching the ticket holder’s details remains mandatory for entry. Security checks are enforced at all access points, and tickets are non-transferable under any circumstances.

Spectators without valid tickets are not permitted inside the parade enclosures and are advised to follow the event via official television and digital broadcasts instead.

Republic Day Parade location

The parade is held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The route begins near Rashtrapati Bhavan and proceeds towards India Gate, cutting through the ceremonial heart of the capital. This stretch was formerly known as Rajpath and was renamed to reflect its civic identity.

Kartavya Path is chosen for scale and symbolism. It allows space for marching contingents, tableaux, mounted units and the flypast while keeping spectators close to the action.

Road closures and traffic diversions are enforced across central Delhi from the early hours of January 26.

