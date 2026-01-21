39th Surajkund International Craft Mela 2026: Dates, timings and how to reach Experience the 39th Surajkund International Craft Mela 2026 from these dates in Faridabad, Haryana, India’s iconic global crafts and culture festival. Explore dates, timings, and how to reach the fairgrounds from Delhi and beyond.

New Delhi:

Like every year, the Surajkund National Crafts Fair is being held this year, nestled among the Aravalli Hills in Faridabad, Haryana. This year, the partner nation of the Surajkund International Crafts Fair 2026 is Egypt. The Tourism Department is fully engaged in preparations.

As part of this effort, the Surajkund International Crafts Fair is being thoroughly decorated and renovated. Colourful lights are also being installed to adorn the Surajkund fairgrounds like a bride.

Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2026 Dates, Timings and Location

The 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2026 will be held from January 31, 2026, to February 15, 202,6 in Surajkund, Faridabad, Haryana, India.

Event Timings: The fair generally runs daily with entry from around 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM to evening/night (around 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM).

Location: Surajkund International Crafts Mela Grounds, Surajkund Road, Faridabad, Haryana 121010 (near Delhi NCR).

Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2026: How to Reach

Mela Venue - Nearest Metro Station Badarpur Metro Station (Violet Line), approx 4-5km distance

After arriving at Badarpur, visitors may go by rickshaws/autos/taxis/app cabs to the Mela Grounds.

From Road/Delhi/Gurgaon - The Surajkund Mela is connected to roads through the use of 'Taxi', 'Private car' or 'Bus' heading towards Faridabad, then please follow the road sign to get to the Mela location.

Local Bus Services special buses leave from all major stops such as ISBT, Gurgaon, Faridabad & other Local Metro Stops.

Nearest Airport Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL), Delhi, at approximately 25-30km distance from Surajkund.

Surajkund Mela 2026 Highlights

Traditional Crafts and Handlooms (from India and abroad), Cultural Events, Traditional Presentations of music/dance/etc.

The theme states feature Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya in 2026.

ALSO READ: UP Diwas 2026: Dilli Haat to showcase the colours, crafts and cuisine of Uttar Pradesh