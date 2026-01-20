UP Diwas 2026: Dilli Haat to showcase the colours, crafts and cuisine of Uttar Pradesh UP Diwas 2026 will be celebrated with a special cultural evening at Dilli Haat, highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s crafts, cuisine and folk traditions for national and global audiences.

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh is taking its cultural story beyond geography and into the global imagination this UP Diwas. As preparations for UP Diwas 2026 enter their final stage, a specially curated cultural evening at Dilli Haat will present the state’s crafts, cuisine and performing arts to a national and international audience in the heart of the capital.

Scheduled for January 24, the event is designed not just as a celebration, but as a cultural statement, one that positions Uttar Pradesh as a state rooted in civilisational depth while confidently engaging with the contemporary world. Scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm, it is likely that the evening will be attended by people from the Indian diaspora, senior government functionaries, prominent people from Uttar Pradesh, and 18-20 foreign missions, reflecting the international interest that is being generated by the state’s rich cultural and social heritage.

‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh’ as a cultural narrative

The venue for the Delhi Haat has been planned around a theme of "Viksit Uttar Pradesh". Folk performances from different regions of the state, displays of traditional crafts, and a carefully selected presentation of regional cuisines will together offer a snapshot of Uttar Pradesh’s diversity.

“This celebration at Dilli Haat is envisioned as a cultural bridge,” said Jaiveer Singh, Tourism and Culture Minister, Uttar Pradesh. “It brings together people of Uttar Pradesh origin, diplomats and cultural stakeholders on a shared platform, while showcasing the richness and range of the state’s heritage.”

Eminent individuals of Uttar Pradesh origin who have made significant contributions across fields will also be felicitated during the programme, adding a contemporary dimension to the cultural showcase.

UP Diwas goes global

The Delhi Haat celebration is part of a broader outreach strategy that takes UP Diwas beyond India’s borders. In the run-up to the event, official communications have been sent to Indian Missions in nearly 12 countries, including Fiji, Cambodia and Seychelles, where there is a significant presence of people of Uttar Pradesh origin.

These overseas celebrations aim to encourage community participation and strengthen cultural bonds with the global UP diaspora, positioning the occasion as a shared moment of pride and belonging.

“The idea is to nurture cultural continuity among people of Uttar Pradesh origin worldwide,” said Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs. “Platforms like Dilli Haat also allow initiatives such as One District One Product and the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’ to reach an international audience.”

He added that Lucknow’s recognition under UNESCO’s Creative City of Gastronomy network further strengthens Uttar Pradesh’s cultural and tourism narrative on the global stage.

Statewide celebrations reflect a larger vision

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP Diwas will be celebrated on the same day in all districts of the state. The state-level event will occur at Rashtra Prerna Sthal inLucknow. The districts will conduct their events related to their culture, literature, social endeavours, or development achievements.

All the above efforts combined aim to project the image of Uttar Pradesh as a state that respects its heritage but is ready to face the world in any manner possible.